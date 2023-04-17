Hapbee Grows Membership Base In Q1 2023 As Users Pass1 Million Unique Playback Sessions for Sleep & Focus

Data shows that Hapbee users have increased engagement since launch of the Smart Sleep Pad - with over 180 million minutes (3 million hours) of total usage.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") the wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, has released updated aggregated membership and consumer usage data which indicates that its growing base of customers are increasing their usage of Hapbee as an integral part of their sleep routines.

Hapbee leverages patented, magnetic-field technology that helps people optimize their sleep, performance, and moods. Ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin and are re-played digitally through Hapbee-powered devices, such as the Smart Sleep Pad and Neckband without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances.

Hapbee's active member base increased to over 7,800 unique members for the period ending March 31, 2023 (Q1 2023) reflecting the shipment and on-boarding of new Smart Sleep Pad customers from Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. Hapbee customers logged an average of 45 sessions per member.

Analysis of aggregated patterns indicated that users were primarily using Hapbee for Deep Sleep, Relax and Long Flight for the Smart Sleep Pad, followed by Focus and Alert for the Neckband – reinforcing the "round the clock" utility for Hapbee.

"Surpassing the 3-million-hour mark of cumulative signal play-time on the platform at the end of Q1 2023 is an important milestone for Hapbee as it allows us to continue to build upon a growing and stable base of customers who are adopting our technology," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "We continue to test and learn from user feedback to help inform product enhancements as we prepare to further scale our distribution and manufacturing."

The Company has manufactured and shipped over 12,000 Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads and Neckbands since first launching in mid 2020. Originally launching with 6 signals, Hapbee has expanded its catalog to over 75 digital wellness routines.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

