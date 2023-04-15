XT.COM and Infinity Labs Hosted Texas Hold'em Yacht Party at Crypto Night Extravaganza in Hong Kong Web3 Festival

HONG KONG, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

XT.COM held a signing ceremony for @Traderxiaoxia (PRNewswire)

XT.COM and Infinity Labs organized the Texas Hold'em Yacht Party, a Crypto Night Extravaganza, in collaboration with TraderX , Crust, 7 O'Clock Capital, and Blocklike, all of whom are leading players in the crypto industry. The event took place on April 13th from 19:00 to 00:30 (UTC+8) at an oriented invitation-only address. The Texas Hold'em Yacht Party was the hottest ticket in town during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival with an exclusive guest list including top industry players, investors, and influencers.

The event provides an excellent opportunity for blockchain and crypto enthusiasts to connect with like-minded individuals and explore the latest trends in the industry. As part of the festival's commitment to the Web3 spirit of openness and cooperation, partners have been invited to plan and organize some of the activities together for mutual development, which is why XT.COM has decided to organize the yacht party. "We are incredibly excited to be part of the Web3 Festival in Hong Kong, working with our partners to provide an unforgettable experience," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM . XT.COM also held a signing ceremony for @Traderxiaoxia , a well-known cryptocurrency trader on Twitter with a solid following. The signing ceremony solidified the partnership between @Traderxiaoxia and XT.COM, showcasing the platform's commitment to providing competent traders with top-notch tools and resources.

Hong Kong Web3 Festivities

Hong Kong is hosting the inaugural Web3 Festival, organized by W3ME and co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group from April 12 to 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This four-day event, spread across an area of about 9,000㎡, has over 10,000 attendees, 300 industry leaders, about 100 Web3 projects, community partners, and media partners around the world gather to network, share, and learn through high-level content and panel discussions.

This year, the Web3 Festival is bringing together the world's brightest minds, top Web3 projects, and leading venture capitalists presenting content-rich discussions and topics centered around Web3. Hong Kong regulatory representatives are also diving into and interpreting the latest digital asset regulation policies. The festival features five center stages where attendees can engage with industry thought leaders and learn about the latest trends in Web3.

Bringing Industry-Leading Value to Hong Kong

As the co-host of the Texas Hold'em Yacht Party, XT.COM brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the event so that attendees will have an unforgettable experience. Being a leading platform in the cryptocurrency space with high visibility and strength abroad with the majority of staff being foreign workers and Chinese investors, XT.COM boasts a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds and experiences, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Hong Kong web3 industry. With five years of zero risk in its operation as a cryptocurrency exchange , XT.COM has established itself as a safe and reliable platform for investors looking to engage in the world of cryptocurrency.

The partnership with Infinity Labs is a significant milestone for XT.COM. Infinity Labs is a private equity fund that specializes in blockchain investments and incubation of start-up projects. The firm was established in December 2020 and is backed by Crust Network, a decentralized storage project. Infinity Labs is committed to building web3 infrastructure and advancing the development of decentralized storage. The partnership with Infinity Labs will provide XT.COM with an edge in blockchain technology and enable the platform to offer its users cutting-edge products and services.

In addition to the partnership with Infinity Labs, attendees were able to enjoy premium food and drinks throughout the night. There was also a raffle event for XT.COM event participants. The event offered attractive rewards to winners, including 100XT tokens for the first prize, 3 Ballet hardware wallets for the second prize, and five third prize awards of 50$ CRU. The event was an opportunity for XT.COM to express its appreciation to its loyal users participating in the event and encourage them to engage further with the platform.

TraderX is another proud sponsor of the Texas Hold'em Yacht Party. As a leading provider of white label crypto exchange solutions, TraderX enables individuals and businesses to easily start and customize their own crypto trading platform. With their user-friendly interface, advanced trading features, and robust security measures, traderX has helped numerous clients around the world launch successful crypto exchanges.

As part of XT.COM's marketing strategy, the company sees Hong Kong as a crucial hub for web3 businesses due to its openness and inclusivity. XT.COM is committed to providing quality services and products, embracing opportunities and changes, and constantly developing global markets. Hong Kong plays an essential role in XT.COM's vision to expand and lead the development of the global blockchain industry. Be sure to follow XT.COM on social media to learn more about our vision for a web3-friendly future.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: XT.COM

Twitter: Twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XT.com