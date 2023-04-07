Fivestone Studios Signs On as Exclusive/Presenting Sponsor for Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) INSPIRE Leadership Forum and More of TEA's 2023 Major Events

BURBANK, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fivestone Studios Founder and Chief Creative Officer Traylor Woodall and his colleagues from the award-winning immersive multimedia studio are very proud to announce their sponsorship of multiple 2023 events for the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences.

The first of these Fivestone-sponsored events is the TEA's inaugural INSPIRE Leadership Forum, which is the kick-off event for TEA INSPIRE Week, taking place April 13-15 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California. On the morning of Thursday, April 13, under the expert guidance of Master Facilitator, Keynote Speaker, and Creative Inspirer Bob Kodzis, the TEA INSPIRE Leadership Forum will convene industry leaders for a half-day of peer-driven learning, networking, and thought leadership optimized for innovation and inspiration. Featuring a keynote presentation by the Disney Institute's Stephen Starks, topics discussed will help shape future TEA Leadership Forum programming.

The remainder of April 13 and 14 are dedicated to the TEA INSPIRE Conference, featuring deep dives into projects set to receive TEA Awards. INSPIRE Week will then culminate in the 2023 Thea Awards Gala on April 15.

Since its launch in 2007, Fivestone Studios has built a solid reputation for innovation in cross-media production expertise that has expanded its renown globally. Having earned and delivered groundbreaking projects for the likes of Dell and HP early on, the company has advanced to the forefront of immersive storytelling over the past several years. Among many active projects, the studio's current slate includes large-scale experiential installations for leading global brands and ongoing themed-entertainment content development for one of the top U.S. providers of socially immersive escape games.

"We have always admired those companies that make up the Themed Entertainment Association, the organization itself, which unifies and strengthens them, and all the results of these phenomenal group efforts," Woodall began. "Each year, we are inspired by the honorees of the Thea Awards, and we know their hallmark standards of excellence reflect the values and ideals of luminary industry leaders."

Woodall continued, "Bearing all this in mind, it is a tremendous honor for us to support the TEA's inaugural INSPIRE Leadership Forum. It's our hope that this momentous gathering will foster unprecedented creativity and excitement for the future of our industry – to the benefit of every fun-seeking guest we impact through our collaborations."

Further information on TEA's INSPIRE Week events can be found here: https://www.teaconnect.org/tea-inspire.html

Fivestone is an immersive multimedia studio that leverages design, technology and storytelling to create wonder and drive human connection. Drawing strength from five shared cultural touchstones – Honor, Bravery, Vision, Generosity, and Excellence – our groundbreaking multidisciplinary talents passionately resolve giant-sized storytelling challenges using emerging technologies and patent processes. Learn more at https://fivestonestudios.com : What can we help you create?

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences - worldwide.

Our members bring specific expertise in a variety of disciplines to a field that is constantly evolving: the creation of successful, highly engaging, out of home visitor attractions and experiences in the leisure and travel sector. These entertaining and educational projects include theme parks, water parks, museums, zoos, corporate visitor centers, casinos, restaurants, branded experiences, multimedia spectaculars, retail spaces, resorts and hospitality, destination attractions and more.

TEA members are innovators and problem solvers whose careers are spent confronting and overcoming unique challenges. They are specialists in realizing one-of-a-kind projects that have never been built before, and opening new frontiers of technical integration, creative storytelling, visitor engagement and brand extension. For more information visit: https://www.teaconnect.org .

Contacts: Roger Darnell Lauren Moore DWA for Fivestone Studios Public Relations, +1.828.424.7698 Themed Entertainment Association rd@darnellworks.com media@teaconnect.org

