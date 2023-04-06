Dr. Squatch Partners with SCI to Localize their Ecommerce and Wholesale Business in the Canadian Market

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SCI, a leading Canadian 3PL provider, has partnered with Dr. Squatch, a fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care brand, to help them expand into the Canadian market. SCI supported Dr. Squatch in implementing an end-to-end supply chain strategy with localized warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation operations. The partnership expedited Dr. Squatch's growth into Canada and resulted in reduced delivery times and improved shipping costs to Canadian consumers.

Dr. Squatch Partners with SCI to Localize their Ecommerce and Wholesale Business in the Canadian Market (CNW Group/SCI Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We chose to work with SCI because of their extensive expertise with localization in Canada, especially with fast-growing e-commerce brands," says Andrew Sutton, Sr. Director, Fulfillment, Dr. Squatch. "SCI quickly became an extension of our supply chain team, enabling us to accelerate our expansion into Canada and exceed our customers' expectations around service and delivery."

Commencing in August 2022, SCI successfully launch their localized Canadian e-commerce fulfillment operations providing a range of services including warehousing, pick, pack, ship, and final-mile transportation management. During the launch, SCI seamlessly integrated their operations with Dr. Squatch so there were no gaps in the brands' supply chain.

SCI is now working with Dr. Squatch to expand their multi-channel fulfillment strategy to include Amazon and Walmart. With a solid relationship built on strategic planning, scalable solutions, and proven results, SCI and Dr. Squatch will continue to explore new channels and build on new opportunities.

"The SCI team is agile, dedicated, and does an amazing job of scaling up when required while maintaining a high level of collaboration with our team. From day one, it's felt like a true partnership focused on strategy, visibility, and growth" remarks Sutton.

"SCI is thrilled that our deep-rooted expertise in e-commerce has enabled Dr. Squatch to be instantly successful in Canada" says Chris Galindo, President and CEO, SCI. "SCI was able to localize Dr. Squatch quickly and seamlessly, positioning them for continued growth in the Canadian Market through both e-commerce and wholesale channels."

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, a natural men's soap and personal care company, is one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in North America. Dr. Squatch's hero products include natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, hair care and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" with their natural, high-performance products that are made in the USA. Learn more at https://drsquatch.com.

About SCI:

SCI makes North American businesses even better by offering our clients in the omni-channel retail, technology, health, beauty and wellness sectors a suite of end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our deep-rooted, best-in-class logistics, supply chain, and transportation management expertise was founded in ecommerce and we continue to help mid-market clients coast-to-coast and across the border.

We pride ourselves on adding value to clients' business by removing friction points and seamlessly delivering on their retail strategy. Through continuous improvement processes, business intelligence tools, data-driven insights, and progressive technology, our integrated team of experts are committed to reducing costs, risks and complexity within the supply chain. By optimizing supply chain operations, our clients gain the competitive advantage they need to scale their business.

SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow.

