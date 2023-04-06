A&A Global Imports d/b/a MarijuanaPackaging.com ("MJ Pack") Announces Strategic Packaging Partnership with Greenlane Holdings Inc. ("Greenlane") to Expand Product Line

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Pack (www.marijuanapackaging.com), known for its expertise in cannabis packaging solutions, is excited to reveal a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with Greenlane Holdings Inc., a premier developer and distributor of cannabis accessories, vape solutions, packaging, and lifestyle products. MJ Pack will be Greenlane's preferred strategic partner in selling the majority of Greenlane innovated and patented packaging lines and considerably broadening its product selection and market presence.

This collaboration is not an acquisition, but a joint effort to supply state-of-the-art, high-quality packaging solutions for the fast-paced cannabis industry. MJ Pack will draw upon Greenlane's considerable expertise in the design, manufacturing and distribution of high quality and child-resistant packaging solutions, offering customers an expanded assortment of packaging solutions that are tailored to their needs.

Extensive Expansion of MJ Pack's Product Line

MJ Pack's product line is set to experience significant growth thanks to this key strategic partnership. This partnership enables MJ Pack to offer a complete range of packaging solutions to its customers, cementing its position as an industry leader in the cannabis sector.

This strategic alignment between MJ Pack and Greenlane, two of the cannabis ancillary industry's dominant forces, reinforces their reputation for quality and innovation and strengthens their competitive edge as leaders in the market. The Partnership solidifies MJ Pack's status as the go-to provider for all cannabis packaging requirements.

About A&A Global Imports d/b/a MarijuanaPackaging.com

As a division of A&A Global Imports, MarijuanaPackaging.com is a leading provider of cannabis packaging solutions. With an array of products and services designed to fulfill the distinct demands of the cannabis industry, MJ Pack is committed to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanapackaging.com.

About Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc., is a global leader in the development and distribution of cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. With a focus on innovation and quality, Greenlane is committed to delivering exceptional products and services to the growing cannabis market.

For more information, please visit www.gnln.com.

