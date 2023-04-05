LEYBOLD RELEASES NEW TURBOMOLECUCULAR PUMPS FOR ULTRA HIGH VACUUM APPLICATIONS

EXPORT, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, a leading provider of vacuum pumps and systems, has announced the release of two new TURBOVAC variants - the 350 UHV and 450 UHV. These innovative pumps are designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance vacuum solutions in the scientific, research, and industrial markets, particularly when low ultimate pressures are required.

The Leybold TURBOVAC i series pumps have a unique modular design that makes them highly flexible and customizable. The new 350 UHV and 450 UHV models can achieve pumping speeds of up to 360 and 440 liters per second. More importantly, they have improved compression ratios, with compression ratios of 1x1013 for nitrogen and argon, 3x109 for helium, and 2x107 for hydrogen, allowing these pumps to reach an ultimate pressure of 1x10-10 mbar.

The i series pumps also feature a range of advanced technologies that enhance performance and reliability. These include an integrated drive electronics system, which eliminates the need for external controllers and simplifies system integration. Additionally, the pumps' active magnetic bearings provide precise control over rotor position and reduce vibration, resulting in improved stability and longer operational life.

"The new TURBOVAC 350 UHV and 450 UHV pumps show that Leybold is committed to developing new technology and is always seeking to improve pump performance. The high compression ratios, added to the known reliability and performance of our TURBOVAC i/iX pumps, make this a perfect pump for research and development" said Dr. Chris Tempas, Product Sales Development Manager at Leybold North America. "The new TURBOVAC 350 UHV and 450 UHV pumps allow a customer to reach UHV pressures without any additional peripheral equipment, such as ion pumps. This is a great way to reduce the complexity and cost of a UHV system."

Leybold's TURBOVAC i series pumps are backed by the company's extensive expertise in vacuum technology and are designed to meet the evolving needs of today's demanding industries. With the introduction of the 350 UHV and 450 UHV models, Leybold continues to set the standard for high-performance vacuum solutions.

