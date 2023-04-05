GreenPower Motor Delivers First Purpose-Built, All-Electric Type A School Buses to Portland Public Schools

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the delivery of two purpose-built Nano BEAST zero-emission, all-electric school buses to Portland Public Schools (PPS), the largest school district in the Pacific Northwest.

One of GreenPower’s purpose-built, all-electric Type A Nano BEAST arrives in Portland for delivery to Portland Public Schools (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to deliver the first Nano BEASTs to the Portland Public Schools, making them the first district in Oregon to receive a purpose-built, all-electric Type A school bus," said Michael Perez, Vice President of School Bus, Contracts and Grants at GreenPower. "Our purpose-built school buses set the new standard for zero-emission student transportation. The school buses will provide the students at Portland Public Schools a better, cleaner and safer transportation future, and we're ecstatic to play a role in helping PPS on their mission to fulfill their climate change policy and commitment to be zero-emission by 2040."

Portland Public Schools operates more than 80 schools and serves more than 49,000 students in the state. Starting this month, the Nano BEASTs will transport students to and from school in the surrounding communities providing health and climate benefits to the students and community.

With increasing government focus on the electrification of school buses, the demand for electric school buses has been rapidly growing over the past few years. The United States school bus fleet is the largest public transportation fleet in the country with more than twice the number of vehicles than all other forms of mass transportation combined. There are approximately 9,700 new Type A school buses sold every year and a total of approximately 480,000 school buses that transport students to and from school each day.

"Our school system is steadfast in our commitment to ensure we respond to the climate crisis," said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "With the support and collaboration of key partners, we are now taking concrete steps toward making us a more sustainable organization by starting to electrify our school bus fleet."

GreenPower's award-winning Nano BEAST is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A school bus on the market. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emission student transportation. The Nano BEAST can seat up to 24 students with a class-leading range of up to 150 miles per charge.

School Bus Contact:

Michael Perez

Vice President School Bus, Contracts and Grants

(909) 308-0960

Media Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

Mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company