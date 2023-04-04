Saffronic hires new SVP, Business Development

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saffronic, an emerging leader in the animation and games space has begun its global expansion with the hire of Los Angeles-based Kristy Scanlan as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Scanlan brings her vast experience in both animation and games to Saffronic, having previously held senior business development roles at Mainframe Studios and Technicolor.

At Technicolor, she oversaw the business development for episodic animation and video games, growing the global games team to nearly 500 artists, and working with clients such as DreamWorks Animation, Nickelodeon, Disney TV Animation, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, 2K and Warner Bros. Games. Prior to her business development roles, Scanlan spent 15+ years working in the development and production of live-action movies, longform animated content and location-based entertainment for brands like LEGO.

She is a former Co-President of WOMEN IN ANIMATION, as well as a member of the PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA and ASIFA HOLLYWOOD.

Her remit at Saffronic will be to grow both the animation and games businesses. "I am thrilled to be reuniting with many of my past colleagues from Technicolor, after accomplishing so much during our decade of collaboration, to embark on this new adventure with Saffronic," said Scanlan.

Tim Sarnoff, co-founder of Saffronic, said, "Kristy brings her clear eyed business acumen and trusted relationships to the stellar team that has been assembled at Saffronic. I look forward to seeing the company expand under her leadership."

Saffronic is a US agency specialising in advanced animation and gaming. Recently it set up a production facility in the city of Chennai.

