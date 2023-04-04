Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress 2023 and 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine and its COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate (CIC) at both the World Vaccine Congress 2023 (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 3 to 6, 2023, and the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15 to 18, 2023.
At WVC, Novavax will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine as a booster and its CIC. Novavax will also host an Insights and Tools to Counter Vaccine Hesitancy roundtable on April 4, and participate in a panel discussion on The Future of Safety for New Vaccines on April 5. In addition, Novavax has been named a finalist for the 2023 World Vaccine Congress Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards (ViE) in the Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award and Best COVID Vaccine Award categories. Winners will be announced in-person at the ViE Awards ceremony during WVC on April 4.
At ECCMID, the Company will present the CIC data and four poster presentations on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine.
Novavax presentations during WVC:
Author
Presentation title
Details
Dunkle, L
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine:
Oral Presentation
April 5, 2023
10:10am (EDT)
Shinde, V
Update on Novavax Influenza
Oral Presentation
April 5, 2023
3:25pm (EDT)
Fix, J
Safety surveillance for COVID-19
Oral Presentation
April 5, 2023
12:10pm (EDT)
Novavax presentations during ECCMID:
Author
Presentation title
Details
Shinde, V
Immunogenicity of a novel
Oral Presentation
Abstract #02042
April 16, 2023
8:30am (CEST)
Toback, S
Interim analysis of an observer-
Poster Presentation
Poster #P2698
April 17, 2023
12:00pm (CEST)
Marchese, A
Reported pregnancy outcomes
Poster Presentation
Poster #P2521
April 17, 2023
12:00pm (CEST)
Marchese, A
Healthcare provider perceptions of
Poster Presentation
Poster #P2755
April 17, 2023
12:00pm (CEST)
Bennett, C
LATE-BREAKER: Immunogenicity
Poster Presentation
Poster #LB039
April 18, 2023
12:00pm (CEST)
