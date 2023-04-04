CISCO TOPS 26th ANNUAL FORTUNE 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR LIST IN 2023

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fortune and Great Place to Work revealed their annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, with Cisco taking top honors for the third year in a row. Of this year's leader, Fortune Senior Reporter Megan Leonhardt writes, "Cisco continues to work toward improving workforce diversity. It increased the number of employees self-identifying as African American or Black overall from 5.9% in fiscal year 2020 to 10% in FY22. Since 2000, the company has achieved a 60% increase in African American and Black employees in entry-level through manager roles, and a 94% increase in representation at the director level. The number of African American and Black employees within the vice president and C-suite ranks grew by 160% during the last fiscal year." Read more about the companies on the list here.
- Cisco
- Hilton
- American Express
- Wegmans Food Markets
- Accenture
- Nvidia
- Atlassian
- Salesforce
- Comcast NBCUniversal
- Marriott
- 96 of the 100 best companies provide remote work options
- 17 companies cover 100% of health care premiums on at least one of their plans
- 22 companies offer an unlimited number of free mental health sessions to their employees
- 47% of new Atlassian hires live more than two hours away from a physical company office
- Wegmans has given $135 million in scholarships to more than 44,000 employees since 1984
- 109,349: The current number of open positions at the 100 Best Companies to Work For
Fortune partners each year with people analytics firm Great Place to Work to determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. For the complete methodology, visit fortune.com/franchise-list-page/best-companies-2023-methodology.
