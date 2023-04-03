First ever QSR Game Show, Filmed in An Actual Drive-Thru Lane - Checkers® & Rally's® New "Rule the Drive-Thru" Game Show is Here

Weekly Video Series Invites Checkers & Rally's Fans into the Driver's Seat for a Drive-Thru Experience Never "Tasted" Before

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, merges fun and food in a way never before tasted with its new "Rule the Drive-Thru" weekly game show. The show, which debuts today, surprises unsuspecting drive-thru guests with fry-filled activities and prizes sure to satisfy even the deepest of cravings. Jump into the driver's seat, rev those engines and head on over to Checkers & Rally's Instagram and TikTok channels to start watching!

While not a traditional menu item, this show has all the flavor and seasoning of Checkers & Rally's most craveable burgers, fries and sides – real guests spontaneously heading into the drive-thru lane who work up a true appetite playing a vast array of interactive, quirky activities, including Carpool Car-aoke, Fast Food Trivia, Load Your Ride (with life-sized fries), Paint with Ketchup & Mustard and many more.

"Our guests know the strong value proposition of all craveable items at Checkers & Rally's, and now we can further add to that with the high entertainment value of our never-seen-before 'Rule the Drive-Thru' show in a really playful and energizing way," said Kelley O'Brien, Social Media Director at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Once you jump into the driver's seat and check out new episodes of our show each week exclusively on our social channels, you'll never see any drive-thru the same, all for the better! And who knows what will happen when you next pull up to our window."

To follow the action in your driver's seat, check out Checker's & Rally's on Instagram and TikTok. For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location to satisfy your own drive-thru cravings, please visit Checkers.com.

