SAS supports women in law enforcement 30x30 Initiative

CARY, N.C., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics leader SAS is contributing training and technology to support the 30×30 Initiative, a coalition to advance the representation of women in policing agencies. SAS has increased its focus on public safety analytics in recent years as law enforcement agencies have strived to make better use of data to speed investigations and improve community outcomes.

Currently, women make up only 13% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the US. The 30x30 Initiative aims to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030 and to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.

The American Society of Evidence-Based Policing (ASEBP) is a founding member of 30x30, which includes police leaders, researchers and professional organizations. Maureen McGough, Chief of Strategic Initiatives for the Policing Project at New York University School of Law, is Co-Founder of the 30x30 Initiative and an ASEBP board member. McGough believes the rise of data and increased women representation can complement one another.

"Data is at the heart of the change we're advocating for. It helps agencies diagnose disparate outcomes in recruitment, assessment and retention, and is critical for agencies seeking to measure the impact of their gender equity efforts," said McGough.

That is just one of many benefits of increasing women representation in law enforcement. According to 30x30, research shows women officers:

Use less force and less excessive force.

Are less likely to be named in complaints and lawsuits.

Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate.

See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.

Make fewer discretionary arrests.

SAS® training path goes from basic programming to investigations management

Law enforcement agencies around the world are harnessing the power of data for case management, officer safety, community engagement and evidence-based policing. Thus the policing profession requires new skill sets to fight crime as it evolves. SAS is providing a customized training path for law enforcement personnel focused on these valuable data skills:

SAS Programming I: Essentials teaches the basics of programming in a world where digital evidence gathering is evermore important.

Data Literacy Essentials includes what data is, why it is important in today's world and how it is key to understanding potential threats, risk and harm to our communities.

Leading with Analytics teaches how a data-driven approach can support effective decision making that generates positive change. Trainees will learn how to frame business problems so that they can be answered with data and analytics and how to overcome communication barriers among data owners.

Investigation Management and Analysis is created by subject matter experts in law enforcement investigations and training, using best practices, detective techniques to understand criminal activities and the identity of suspects using the SAS Law Enforcement Intelligence platform. Learners are entrenched in a crime story that will lead them to identify the lead criminal of an organized crime group, learning techniques that will assist in real investigations.

Interested members of law enforcement can access the training on the SAS Women in Policing page.

In addition, the SAS Data for Good team is building data-sharing capabilities to help 30x30 members more easily track and monitor their progress toward quality and diversity goals.

SAS has repeatedly been recognized as a Best Workplace for Women by Fortune magazine. This commitment to gender representation is part of the reason that women make up over 40% of the SAS global workforce and 33% of global leadership.

"SAS engages in many activities designed to close the gender gap in technology and recruit and retain women in the industry," said Nilay Cetin, Senior Director, Justice and Public Safety, SAS. "SAS is proud to help police forces use data and analytics as they strive to increase representation and reflect the communities they serve."

