OKX Deploys Alchemy Pay's Fiat Onramp Solution for Easy Purchases

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX has launched the Alchemy Pay fiat-crypto on-ramp solution on its platform. Alchemy Pay's payment on-ramp supports fiat deposits with Visa and MasterCard, as well as numerous popular fiat mobile wallets in emerging markets. The ramp integration makes it easy for the public to access OKX for crypto purchases via local fiat currencies. OKX has over 20 million active users in more than 180 countries around the world.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) has become a specialist in providing solutions that give crypto and Web3 services access to fiat payments for mainstream accessibility. In Southeast Asia, where millions struggle to get accepted for traditional banking services, these wallets have become ubiquitous.

Alchemy Pay's payment gateway supports payments with Visa and MasterCard in 173 nations, spanning multiple domestic transfers, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets. With high conversion rates, low fees, and fast, simple KYC, the ramp solution supported by 300+ fiat payment channels makes buying and selling crypto with domestic local currencies as easy as any other regular online payment.

Founded in 2017, OKX is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges and Web3 technology companies. In addition to offering some of the most diverse and sophisticated trading tools on the market, OKX has emerged as a leader on transparency with its monthly Proof of Reserves disclosures.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. The Alchemy Pay Ramp Solution is integrated, via plugin or API, with platforms and dApps, providing an easy onramp from fiat currency to crypto. Al chemy Pay's supports payments from 173 countries - Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

