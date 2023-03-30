Movista Unveils Next-Generation Mobile App for Frontline Retail Teams

Amp by Movista reimagines the way in-store work is executed.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, the leading retail execution SaaS provider, today announced the release of Amp by Movista, its next-generation mobile execution app designed for frontline retail teams. Amp supports new features that enhance the productivity and experience of in-store work and boasts a modern and intuitive user interface that drives employee engagement.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista) (PRNewswire)

Amp by Movista reimagines the way in-store work is executed.

Amp's noteworthy feature enhancements include mobile tasking, which gives team leaders the ability to create tasks on the fly; work escalation, which automatically notifies managers or relevant employees of urgent or at-risk work for always-on-time completion; and mobile reassignments, which enables frontline employees to redirect tasks to other individuals or teams. Amp also includes a redesigned and fully integrated communications module that supports individual messages, group messages, and team announcements for quick and compliant work collaboration.

Amp acts as a mobile extension of Movista's retail execution platform for retailers and field teams, giving all workforces the ability to execute tasks at scale and optimize merchandising and sales performance through one collaborative application. Amp is available for Movista customers to download on the iOS App Store and Android Play Store.

"Amp is the next evolution of frontline mobile work," said Scot Delancey, Chief Product Officer at Movista. "With productive new capabilities and a thoughtfully designed interface, it will serve as a much-needed work aid for today's overstrained frontline teams. In-store work will become more streamlined and intuitive at a time when retailers and field teams of all types and sizes are struggling to engage and retain their talent."

About Movista

Movista is an enterprise-grade retail execution SaaS company that empowers store and field teams to orchestrate in-store work and improve on-shelf availability with ease. We are revolutionizing the way retail teams collaborate so they can execute flawlessly in today's dynamic store environment. Our solution unifies all key execution functionality into a single integrated desktop/mobile work hub that improves workforce productivity and in-store item management. Learn more at www.movista.com. Follow on LinkedIn for the latest retail insights.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Movista