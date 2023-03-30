Human-made shooting stars to inspire interest in space and collect vital climate data in the mesosphere

SKY CANVAS is the world's first human-made shooting star project and aims to bring people all over the world together to witness an unprecedented collective experience that will inspire scientific curiosity and advance our understanding of climate change.

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE Co., Ltd. today announces the global launch of its spectacular project SKY CANVAS, set to transform the night sky into a celestial showcase for human-made shooting stars that can collect important atmospheric data in the mesosphere. Previously, it has been difficult to gather meaningful data from this layer of the Earth's atmosphere, as weather balloons or aircraft cannot fly high enough, and it is too low to be observed by satellites.

To support its mission, ALE has launched the SKY CANVAS Community Club to engage current and future space fanatics to discuss and learn about space and space sciences, with a focus on the development of sustainable space exploration. Those who want to be a part of space science history can buy a SKY CANVAS VIP PASS NFT to get the chance to be one of the first people to ever witness a human-made shooting star, to help to crowdfund and kickstart a new wave of climate science and space edutainment and to make a vital contribution to charity.

"Our aim is to contribute to the sustainable development of humankind and to bring space closer to all of us, by expanding the area of human activity beyond Earth to discover, collect and apply essential data from space," explained Dr. Lena Okajima, founder and CEO of ALE. "As a first step, I founded ALE to create the world's first human-made shooting star, to inspire wonder and to spark scientific curiosity."

"In the future, by combining critical climate research with a new form of space entertainment we believe we can further our scientific understanding of climate change while also inspiring curiosity and interest in people all over the world about space and the universe."

ALE will continue to own and develop the core technology behind SKY CANVAS's human-made shooting stars, to realize its threefold vision:

to establish strategic partnerships across industry and academia to leverage its technology and enable scientific climate research into atmospheric data.

to establish and grow a new "space entertainment" market category.

to create innovative new digital content to achieve sustainable growth in this market.

