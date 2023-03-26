The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners to be held in Shandong

SHANDONG, China, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Conference of Great Business Partners(CGBP) is scheduled to take place in Jinan, capital of Shandong province from March 28th to 30th, 2023 with the theme of "Forging Partnerships for High-quality Development in Shandong." CGBP is an important activity hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People's Government to attract investment and talent from a wider range and at a higher level, and accelerate the construction of a strong modern province in the new era.

Shandong plans to take the chance of CGBP to promote cooperation with global companies, business organizations and venture capital firms. On the one hand, Shandong needs more high-quality investment projects to promote the industrial transformation of a major economic province; on the other hand, the approval of the country's first green, low-carbon and high-quality development pilot zone has also provided a large amount of investment for domestic and foreign companies. Shandong will take efforts to build up a stage for high-quality development for foreign investors.

The conference invites domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, experts and scholars, heads of business associations, representatives of the overseas Chinese community and other guests to attend. Up to now, over 763 guests from 15 countries have confirmed their participation, including 71 Fortune 500 companies such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG, 23 State-owned enterprises such as China General Technology Group, and 77 of Top 500 Chinese enterprises such as Gree Electric Appliances, iFlytek, JD.com, and Geely Auto.

This conference will hold 9 themed activities including 6 parallel forums, including Enterprise Innovation and Social Responsibility Forum, Symposiums of Chairmen of Chambers of Commence, Young Entrepreneur Forum, Outstanding Returnee Entrepreneur Meetings, Forum on E-commerce's Support for Rural Revitalization in the Yellow River Basin, Forum on Replacement of Old Growth Drivers with New Ones and High-quality Development.

In addition, there will also be a supporting event of "The Taste of Hometown: Shandong Cuisine at the Conference of Great Business Partners." Shandong's 16 cities will respectively organize promotional activities and visits. The investigation tours include Jinan Start-up Zone of Replacement of Old Growth Drivers with New Ones and High-quality Development, high-tech zone and key development zones, and the enterprises and projects such as Inspur, Bloomage Biotechnology , CNHTC, BYD, and Iraeta Energy Equipment. During the Conference, 15 cities will organize activities such as matchmaking and promotion meetings, and "Wanderer's Hometown Tour."

The year 2023 is the first year for the construction of Shandong's green, low-carbon and high-quality development pilot zone. CGBP will closely follow the theme of "Forging Partnerships for High-quality Development in Shandong" to promote the spirit of modern entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and promote high-quality development in Shandong.

