TK Elevator installing six heavy-duty escalators at largest church in Canada to enhance visitor experience

Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal , the highest building in Montreal , is making key upgrades to the historic site that are on schedule for completion in fall 2023.

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TK Elevator Canada has begun installing six heavy-duty Victoria escalators at the historic Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal in Montreal. The escalators will be located adjacent to the stairwell. Installation began in September 2022 and will be completed by spring 2023.

The religious shrine is the largest church in Canada and the highest building in Montreal, featuring one of the tallest church domes in the world. Founded in 1904, the Oratory is undergoing a CA $160 million renovation spearheaded by architecture firm Lemay that includes a complete renovation of the building's museum as well as construction of a new Reception Pavilion. The new escalators are a critical part of the renovation as the current site is 68 feet above street level, creating a very long journey for the public to reach the shrine itself.

"Saint Joseph's Oratory is one of Canada's most inspirational spiritual symbols. To be entrusted to deliver this project is incredibly meaningful to our team at TK Elevator and we are looking forward to enhancing the visitor experience with our leading escalator systems," said Jeremy Rainwater, CEO Americas for TK Elevator.

Victoria escalators excel in the most challenging urban environments, boasting a speed of 100 feet per minute and a maximum travel height of 164 feet (50 meters), ensuring passengers safely reach the highest atriums or platforms. These heavy-duty escalators are available with more than 50 safety features and options to ensure the highest level of safety under any condition.

Preferred at heavily trafficked areas across the world, Victoria escalators are installed at global railways including Amsterdam Metro in the Netherlands, Shenzhen North Railway Station in China, Prague Metro in the Czech Republic and Munich Metro in Germany.

In Montreal, TK Elevator is involved with another important railway project — Edouard-Montpetit Station, where it will be installing five high-speed gearless elevators.

"For many years, residents and visitors to Montreal and the Quebec province in general have been able to rely on TK Elevator to support them throughout their journey. We will continue to provide the highest level of support to this great region with the best people and products leading the way," added Gary Medeiros, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

