SANUK x STONE BREWING Release New Ltd. Edition Capsule Collection

GOLETA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has teamed up with powerhouse San Diego-based craft brewery Stone Brewing for a limited-edition capsule collection. The fresh, earth conscious collaboration celebrates the Southern California 'Live Buena' lifestyle, where Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager and Sanuk sandals meet the Pacific sands.

Fresh out of the tap, this Sanuk x Stone Brewing collection features a six pack of classic styles with custom artwork, vibrant Stone Buenaveza-inspired colors and tastefully co-branded moments. This premium lineup of men's and women's summer styles are made with natural materials like hemp, recycled plastic and rubber, along with bio-based materials like BLOOM™ foam.

Sanuk Sling ST x Stone women's sandal is decked out in colorful, custom Stone Buenaveza graphics with waves, palms, cacti, gargoyles and lotus flowers printed on the iconic stretch knit sling upper strap crafted with UNIFI REPREVE ® Our Ocean™ fibers sourced from bottles at high risk of entering the ocean, a high rebound footbed with killer arch support and a recycled sponge rubber outsole.

Sanuk Ashland ST x Stone is a water-friendly women's flip flop featuring a tonal Sanuk x Stone Brewing printed footbed and a pop of color pink LYCRA ® upper strap, with a high rebound footbed made with BLOOM™ x Soft Top Foam and a recycled sponge rubber outsole.

Sanuk You Got My Brew ST x Stone men's and women's Sidewalk Surfer ® offers a classic transitional style for day to night comfort, including a 100% hemp upper, contoured leather lined footbed featuring BLOOM™ x Soft Top Foam with custom co-branded geometric graphics.

Sanuk Ziggy ST x Stone water-friendly men's sandals will take you comfortably from the beach to the brewery and beyond, decked out with bold accents and a tonal Stone Buenaveza printed footbed. These sleek sandals feature a synthetic leather upper strap and a super supportive footbed made from BLOOM™ x Soft Top Foam.

Sanuk Bixby x Stone men's sandal features a new water-friendly design so you can slide right out of the water and into these with a fresh beer in hand. Now with an ultra-soft printed footbed on high rebound BLOOM™ x Soft Top Foam midsoles and an adjustable hook and loop closure for the perfect fit and radical comfort.

"As two brands with synergistic missions and San Diego roots beginning in the 90s, teaming up with the good humans at Stone Brewing just made sense," said Katie Pruitt, Brand Director at Sanuk. "This collection embodies the ethos of both Sanuk and Stone Brewing by delivering innovative, quality goods, with tasteful design details and superior comfort for that beach-day-mindset, no matter where you are."

"When we released Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, we couldn't wait to bring its 'Live Buena' spirit to life beyond the beer itself," explained Erin Smith, VP of Marketing at Stone Brewing. "Sanuk's capsule collection embodies that laidback, active SoCal lifestyle and does so with an eco-conscious commitment that speaks to our shared brand values."

The Sanuk x Stone Brewing capsule collection is now available online at Sanuk.com and in store at all Stone Brewing Tap Rooms and select premium retailers. Retail prices range from $40-65.

For more information about the Sanuk x Stone Brewing collection, visit Sanuk.com/StoneBrewing or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

