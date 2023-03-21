Robert Half Promotes JoLynn Conway-James to Senior Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted JoLynn Conway-James to senior executive director and chief administrative officer, overseeing the company's operational administration and global human resources teams.

Conway-James' career at Robert Half spans more than three decades. She has held key leadership positions, including vice president of field support, executive director of executive committee affairs and staffing administration, and, most recently, senior vice president of operational support. Conway-James has been instrumental in leading several new enterprise-wide initiatives, such as Robert Half's future of work task force.

"JoLynn has built an impressive track record of success based on her strong leadership and collaboration skills, as well as her commitment to our values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Excellence in these areas, as well as deep knowledge of our company and people, position her for great success in this role."

