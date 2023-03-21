Chris Linthwaite named CEO of SCRAM Systems

DENVER, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRAM Systems® announced that Chris Linthwaite, a seasoned senior leader with experience across a broad range of life science, human health, and diagnostics businesses, has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

SCRAM Systems (PRNewswire)

SCRAM Systems will continue to improve public safety, reduce recidivism, and provide an alternative to incarceration.

In his role as CEO, Mr. Linthwaite oversees all operations at SCRAM Systems, including strategies to support customers and business growth, prioritizing profitability and financial discipline, while maintaining a mission-driven organizational culture of customer service excellence.

SCRAM Systems' industry-leading alcohol and location monitoring products, software solutions, and client mobile applications, paired with LifeSafer's ignition interlock products, enable the company to offer a full spectrum of solutions that support judicial and corrections customers.

"I am delighted to welcome SCRAM Systems' new CEO, Chris Linthwaite. Chris is an experienced CEO and global business leader having managed organizations from $50M–$2B in revenues throughout his career. His strong and relevant background, including selling to the criminal justice system, combined with deep credibility in highly technical environments, made him an obvious choice to lead SCRAM Systems," said Marc Jourlait, SCRAM Systems Chairman of the Board.

"SCRAM Systems' product and solutions portfolio, including the industry-leading SCRAM CAM® alcohol monitoring bracelet and LifeSafer ignition interlock devices (IID), further advances our ability to achieve our dual mission of improving public safety while facilitating rehabilitation, reducing recidivism, and providing an effective alternative to incarceration. Under Chris' leadership, our objective remains unchanged: to help people improve and regain control of their lives and contribute positively to society through monitoring solutions that focus on evidence-based practices, guiding community corrections agencies and their clients towards improved outcomes."

Previously, Mr. Linthwaite was CEO and President of the global life sciences company, Fluidigm, a leader in tools that enable translational and clinical research in oncology, immunology, and cancer immunotherapy. At Fluidigm, he delivered on a broad range of organizational imperatives focused on revenue growth, product innovation, operating efficiencies, and financial discipline that were integral to the company's emergence as a pioneer in technologies on the frontier of human health.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to drive the critically important mission of SCRAM Systems and to expand the reach of the unique technology and world-class service the company employs to reunite families and make communities safer," said Mr. Linthwaite. "In addition, the SCRAM Systems organizational culture aligns with my values around integrity, accountability, collaboration, and an emphasis on results."

"I am truly inspired by the positive impact this company makes in many realms of society, and the great work it does with various partners in the public interest."

SCRAM Systems is a leading provider of electronic monitoring and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. The company offers full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that includes ignition interlock systems, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. SCRAM Systems employs approximately 800 staff, 130,000 end-customers, three main company sites (Raleigh/Durham, NC; Cincinnati, OH; and Littleton, CO), and a growing international presence. Visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Lisa Chavez

(303) 483-0505

lchavez@scramsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCRAM Systems