ZIYAD BROTHERS ACQUIRES VINTAGE FOOD CORP.

Combination expands offerings and geographic reach

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyad Brothers ("Ziyad" or the "Company"), a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods, announced today that it has acquired Vintage Food Corp. ("Vintage" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of branded Turkish, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European food & beverage products. The transaction brings together two companies with highly complementary brand portfolios and geographic footprints, enabling the combined company to offer customers a unique and expanded assortment of products.

Vintage supplies over 2,000 products to thousands of customers across the U.S., including local specialty grocers, supermarkets, and national accounts. Headquartered in Kearny, New Jersey, Vintage has earned a strong reputation across its broad customer and supplier base for quality, reliability, value, and a leading portfolio of brands. In connection with the announcement, Vintage President Mr. Levent Demirgil will join the Ziyad team and continue to serve as the business leader for Vintage.

Jim Wagner, CEO of Ziyad, said, "Vintage represents a unique opportunity to partner with an exceptional business that is highly complementary to Ziyad. Vintage's history of dedication to its customers' success, coupled with its leading portfolio of brands, make it an ideal partner for Ziyad. We look forward to building on the foundation that Mr. Demirgil has established and are excited to continue growing both organically and via acquisition."

Nassem Ziyad, Executive Chairman of Ziyad, said, "With an expanded brand portfolio and geographic reach, we are excited to bring innovative, new flavors and products to our valued customers. As always, we are committed to our stakeholders' success, and we are confident that this partnership will enable our customers and suppliers to grow rapidly, as we continue our strong trajectory."

Levent Demirgil, said, "We chose Ziyad as a partner based on their excellent reputation and commitment to the highest-quality products and customer service. By combining our unique portfolio with Ziyad's complementary brands and geographic reach, we will enhance our offering to customers and consumers across the U.S."

Ziyad is an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

ABOUT ZIYAD

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food and beverage products. Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of world-class companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market. For more information on Ziyad, visit us online at www.Ziyad.com.

ABOUT VINTAGE

Vintage is a leading provider of branded Turkish, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European food and beverage products. Founded as a small distribution business in 1992 in Brooklyn, Vintage now owns and partners with dozens of brands and thousands of retail partners across North America. For more information on Vintage, visit us online at www.VintageFood.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

