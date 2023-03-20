Women's History Month: Supporting Organizations And Cultivating Dialogue in the Workplace

DAVIE, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At BHG Financial (BHG), we consistently strive to raise the bar for gender equity by establishing programs for collaboration among women while always pushing for diversity. This has equated to our leadership team being over 40% women, compared to the national average of 21%.

For International Women’s Day, BHG celebrated by collaborating with three female-led groups across the company to host our first-ever Women’s Day forum. (PRNewswire)

For International Women's Day, BHG celebrated by collaborating with three female-led groups across the company including our Women in Tech (WiT) employee resource group (ERG), Employee Experience group, and our BHG Cares program, to host our first ever Women's Day forum. This joint effort highlights the impact of women coming together to achieve something incredible.

Our inaugural Women's Day Forum saw BHG's top female leaders gathered to provide insights on current issues, give examples of how to celebrate each other, and have conversations on how to shatter the glass ceiling. This platform to amplify women's voices was well received by the company, with over 200 employees attending the event.

Our expert panelists included Gale Simons-Poole, Chief Regulator Relations Officer; Danielle Walker, Sr. VP of Revenue Operations; Lawanda Green, Sr. Director of Technology Services & Operations; and Brittney Crook, Director of Information Security, all leaders in their field.

This March, we not only wanted to uplift women within BHG but within the South Florida community as well. We chose two women-founded organizations in the area that align with BHG's values. We partnered with Style Saves, a nonprofit organization in a relentless pursuit to provide youths and their families with essential goods— from school backpacks to nutritious meals — to increase academic achievement. In addition to providing financial support, we have begun a partnership that will expand beyond March and allow our employees to be a part of an initiative that will directly impact their community.

BHG has also teamed up with Lotus House in Miami, FL, the country's largest shelter for women and children. They provide shelter, resources, and multi-faceted, comprehensive supportive services to help their guests successfully exit the shelter system and lead lives of greater opportunity. For Lotus House, we asked our 1,500+ employees to participate in a clothing drive to support women, youth, and children living in and around their community.

March was a month of reflection, education, and learning how to support one another. We take pride in the strides that BHG has made to ensure an equitable culture while acknowledging this is only the beginning of what we're setting out to achieve for the workplace. Giving back and building people who build BHG is ingrained in our company culture, and we look to continue to support organizations that celebrate and give back to women all days of the year.

