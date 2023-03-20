THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND AND HENNESSY SELECT 10 HBCU STUDENTS FOR 2023 COHORT OF HENNESSY FELLOWS

Hennessy Fellows is one of the nation's top HBCU programs designed to prepare and propel Black students into leadership roles



CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy announced today, the selection of the fifth cohort of Hennessy Fellows, a landmark program designed to equip the next generation of Black leaders in the United States. The Hennessy Fellows Program offers financial assistance, training and professional development, and curated corporate development experiences to HBCU students. To date, more than 30 students have successfully completed the Hennessy Fellows program.

The Fellows will spend a weekend in Charlotte to launch the fifth cohort, where they will participate in leadership, communication, and media relations workshops over the course of three days. Later this year, the Fellows will be in New York City for an intense executive boot camp experience where they will focus on specific competency areas such as executive presence, finance, operations, and influence, as well as business acumen. Sessions will be led by Moët Hennessy executives, industry leaders, and influencers who will provide interactive lectures, simulations, and executive coaching.

Made possible by an approximate $14 million-dollar [AA1] [SB2] commitment from Hennessy to TMCF over 10 years, [AA3] [SB4] Hennessy plays an essential role in building the pipeline of diverse, executive talent in the country. Although Black employees comprise 14 percent of all US employees, the Black workforce at the managerial level is just half of that: 7 percent. At senior-manager levels—vice president and senior vice president—it declines further, to 5 and 4 percent, according to McKinsey . The Hennessy Fellows Program is uniquely positioned to help address these diversity gaps and contribute to building a more diverse workforce.

The 2023 Hennessy Fellows are:

Tia Pope - North Carolina A&T State University ; Ph. D, Information Technology

William Gaspard, Jr. - Southern University Law Center; JD Candidate

Morgan Newton - Morgan State University ; MBA Candidate

Hanna Bruns - Howard University School of Law; JD Candidate

Erika Tribble - Howard University ; MBA Candidate

Giordan Rose - Savannah State University ; MBA Candidate

Latia Boney - Howard University ; MBA Candidate

Brandon Moise - Clark Atlanta University ; MBA Candidate

Karmyn Tatum - Florida A&M University ; MBA Candidate

Cierra Robinson - Morgan State University ; Ph. D, Higher Education Administration

"Hennessy is committed to the advancement of the Black community and together with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we are helping to build the next generation of leaders," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy U.S. "By providing them with the necessary resources, investment and development opportunities that can help them reach their goals, we continue to ensure HBCU students are positioned for success during their undergraduate years and beyond."

The Hennessy Fellows were selected after an exhaustive application process. In addition to the all-expenses-paid trips to Charlotte, and New York City for the boot camp, each fellow will receive executive coaching, a scholarship of up to $20,000 per academic year, $10,000 annual stipend for other educational expenses, an opportunity to pitch for a community-related project grant up to $10,000, and access to online training forums, boot camps, networking events, and professional development experiences.

"We are proud to announce this next cohort of Black student leaders who will define and disrupt Corporate America. Each presents a unique set of leadership and communication skills that positioned them as top candidates for the Hennessy Fellows program," said Harry L. Williams, president & CEO, TMCF. "Our partnership with Hennessy allows us to build on decades of work to advance HBCU students and we look forward to Hennessy Fellows becoming the preeminent HBCU fellowship program in the country."

For more than 35 years, Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to students attending HBCUs. TMCF has delivered 98 percent of its awards exclusively to HBCUs, and the Hennessy Fellows program is a continuation of an ongoing investment in Black students and the Black community at-large. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply for future cohorts, please visit tmcf.org/HFP .

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

