ORGANIC SPA MEDIA & WELLNESS MEDIA COMPANY APPOINT LIZ VACCARIELLO EDITORIAL DIRECTOR AT LARGE

Veteran Editor in Chief to lead reshaping the brand through expanding and relaunching the company's business units.

CLEVELAND, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Spa Media and Wellness Media Company recently announced appointing veteran editor Liz Vaccariello as their Editorial Director at Large. Ms. Vaccariello will lend her expertise to the company by not only shaping and contributing to its content and programming, but also advising both business teams on brand positioning.

Ms. Vaccariello brings to her new role tremendous depth of experience working in media including most recently as Editor in Chief, VP People Magazine, Real Simple and Parents and Group Editorial Director of Meredith's lifestyle titles including Shape, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living and Health. She started her career in health and wellness journalism as SVP and Editor in Chief of PREVENTION, a pioneer brand in helping people improve their health and happiness naturally and safely.

'Wellness is currently at the forefront of almost every lifestyle sector, and as a leading highly respected voice in the industry, I couldn't be more thrilled to have Liz as the editorial steward of our brand as we move into the next frontier,' said CEO & Founder Bev Maloney-Fischback.

The company has built its reputation on its commitment to wellness and sustainability and, recognizing the exponential growth of the wellness and travel markets in recent years, is recalibrating to position itself as the leading resource for the global wellness community.

The new strategy includes expanding the geographic footprint for its annual Experience Wellness & Travel Media event series, reinvigorating digital content and re-launching Organic Spa Magazine's print edition as an annual Bookazine, The Art of Well-Being.

"I'm deeply interested in the current advances in wellbeing,' said Vaccariello. "Proven by Western science or handed down by Indigenous cultures over millennia, there is a hunger, a need for, transformative experiences and enriching products. I look forward to learning and sharing how the world's beauty and travel industries are translating this knowledge to consumers. Organic Spa Magazine has always been at the forefront of this growing and ever-thriving industry, and I'm honored to be part of it."

This year's 2023 NYC Experience Wellness & Travel media event will take place at The Pierre Hotel, on June 23rd and will be hosted by Ms. Vaccariello. The rebirth of the iconic Organic Spa Magazine will now be created in the form of a newly designed annual print edition content rich volume (bookazine) called "The Art of Well-Being" and will be available in October 2023.

About Organic Spa Media/Wellness Media Company

Organic Spa Media/Wellness Media Company, whose brands include Organic Spa Media, Experience Wellness & Travel event series and Wellness Travel University, is the leading authority in wellness travel, natural beauty, and sustainable living. Wellness Media Company provides its audience with insight and expert advice on health, wellness, travel, natural beauty, eco-fashion, sustainable living and much more. Our mission is to inspire, motivate and educate modern wellness consumers on how to live a life of intention, purpose, and well-being.

