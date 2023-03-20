Kinderhook Teams Up with Management to Recapitalize CARDS Recycling

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") is pleased to announce the acquisition of CARDS Recycling, LLC ("CARDS" or the "Company"), a growing municipal, commercial, and industrial solid waste collection company headquartered in Northwest Arkansas. The acquisition represents Kinderhook's 89th environmental services transaction since inception. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, CARDS is a leading regional solid waste collection company with over 56,500 residential, commercial, and industrial waste customers as well as a network of well-permitted post-collection facilities. The Company has operations extending into Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas and currently provides waste collection services to over 30 municipalities through municipal contracts and over 26,000 residential subscription, commercial, and industrial waste customers.

"I founded CARDS with a simple mission – become the Mid-South solid waste market leader providing best-in-class customer service," said Dan Christensen, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of CARDS Recycling. "We are very excited to team up with Kinderhook as a capital partner with their depth of resources and experience in the environmental services space. The team is committed and excited to continue to grow the business and expand CARDS' service offering to new markets."

"CARDS is a rapidly growing waste company with unique assets, significant expansion opportunities, and an industry veteran at the helm," said Rob Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "We are very excited to partner with CARDS Founder & CEO Dan Christensen to accelerate the Company's growth while continuing to provide the same great service that the CARDS communities and customers have become accustomed to."

"The market dynamics of the Mid-South region are incredibly appealing," said Sam Keenan, Principal at Kinderhook. "CARDS' core geography is experiencing strong population growth driven by increased commercial and industrial production. We plan to hit the ground running and anticipate rapidly deploying capital alongside Dan to grow the team and invest in collection and post-collection infrastructure."

Financing for the transaction was provided by Comerica Bank and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Kinderhook. CARDS was advised by Skyway Capital Markets.

About Kinderhook Industries



Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

About CARDS Recycling

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, CARDS is a leading regional provider of solid waste collection services in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas with operations extending into Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CARDS provides municipal, commercial, and industrial waste collection services to over 56,500 customers and offers post-collection disposal services throughout its waste footprint.

For more information please visit: www.cardsrecycling.com

