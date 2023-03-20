INSTANT BRANDS WINS SIX TOP HONORS FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION AT GOOD DESIGN AWARDS

Oldest, most prestigious international design awards recognize innovation that inspires, improves lives

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Corelle®, Pyrex® and more, is celebrating the recognition of six products across its consumer housewares portfolio, each winning the coveted 2022 Good Design® Award. Instant Brands' award-winning products reflect the world's best in innovation, user experience and design, as recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

Instant Brands' 2022 Good Design® Award-winning products reflect the world’s best in innovation, user experience and design. (PRNewswire)

The Good Design Award is bestowed to innovations reflecting "meaningful, superb, and timeless product design that withstand function, lasting use, and inspiring and profound relevance," according to Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, Good Design's chief curator since 1987 and President/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum.

Instant Brands' 2022 Good Design Award-winning and patent-pending innovations, recognized as encouraging, inspiring and pushing the global design and manufacturing industry forward, are as follows:

Instant™ Solo™ Single Serve Coffee Maker: Single-serve coffee maker features a specially designed, reusable pod to reduce landfill waste and activates a unique brewing process that extracts more flavor, aroma, and body in just 20 seconds. The large removable water tank makes refilling easier and less frequent for more cups of coffee.

Instant™ Vortex Clear Cook Air Fryer: Features a see-through window to check on cooking progress without opening the basket. EvenCrisp™ air flow technology delivers crispy, tender results every time with 95% less oil. Guided cooking via patent pending message bar keeps a user informed through the cooking journey, and odor erase reduces smells from entering the kitchen.

Instant™ Precision Dutch Oven: Offers digital precision control for braising, searing/sautéing and slow cooking with the flavor enhancing qualities of traditional cast iron, delivering gourmet results. The inner cast iron Dutch oven, with durable enamel coating can also be used on the stovetop, in the oven, and on the table for serving.

Instant™ Duo Crisp 6.5-quart with Ultimate Lid Multi-Cooker & Air Fryer: Uses a single lid for all cooking. Features a large LCD display with status messages to guide cooking. Whisper quiet, advanced steam release and dishwasher safe inner pot and pressure cooking insert.

Corelle ® Stoneware Dinnerware and Mug Set (Artisan Glaze): Designed with higher rims and deeper shapes to easily hold one-bowl meals, reflecting how people eat today. Handcrafted with double bead edge design for added strength. The artisan glazes available in two signature colors, Navy and Nordic blue, can mix and match on a table. The reactive glazes are handcrafted and no two pieces are the same.

Instant™ Air Purifier Series: Delivers cleaner air, providing peace of mind. Works to remove bacteria, virus and mold from treated air. Built-in sensors monitor the air quality and adjust the fan speed automatically, to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"Instant Brands is synonymous with innovative products that make it easier for consumers to spend quality time with the people they love," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "We appreciate Good Design Awards' recognition of our team's ingenuity and unrelenting commitment to transform the way people cook and live. And we're excited to unveil our next product innovations."

Instant Brands' winning products will be honored and celebrated at the Good Design Show, which opens at The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies in Athens, Greece starting March 31, 2023.

To learn more about Instant Brands' continuously expanding portfolio of innovative, consumer insights-informed and sustainability-minded products that make togetherness easier, visit Instant Brands.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

media@instantbrands.com

(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Brands