FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM - WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners"), the first and only global investment bank focused exclusively on FinTech, is proud to announce the launch of the Firm's Equity Research platform. Building on 20+ years of dedicated coverage of the FinTech ecosystem, FT Partners' new Equity Research platform extends the breadth and depth of its global advisory offerings, strengthening the Firm's positioning as the leading expert in both the public and private FinTech space.

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM

Steve McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of FT Partners, said "FT Partners has emerged as the largest global advisory franchise in FinTech and the market's demand for our entry into the Equity Research business has been building for the last decade. We've recruited who we believe to be the most respected Equity Research analysts in the space. While in stealth mode for the last year, the support for our reimagined Equity Research offering from both the buy-side and issuers has been universally enthusiastic."

FT Partners' Equity Research team is led by Co-Directors of Research, Craig Maurer and Matt O'Neill, who bring a combined 35+ years of sell-side research experience. Craig was most recently a Managing Director at Autonomous Research / Alliance Bernstein covering 15+ FinTech issuers, and Matt was most recently leading FinTech Equity Research coverage at Goldman Sachs covering 25+ stocks. We are also pleased to announce the recent hire of Rob Riley, formerly of Citadel, Balyasny and FrontPoint, as Head of Equity Research Sales.

FT Partners' Equity Research offering has been reimagined and differs substantially from what has become typical of sell-side research coverage. Most critically and uniquely, FT Partners Equity Research:

Will be free, with our large volume of in-depth published research available to qualified institutional investors at no charge and with no obligation to trade / pay commissions

Will eschew the inherent friction introduced by quickly stale / single point-in-time ratings, price targets, and earnings estimates (i.e. no ratings, price targets, or earnings estimates)

Will focus instead on deep and more meaningful scenario-based analysis and financial modeling, employing multiple valuation methodologies, considering both short and long-term outcomes, and where results may deviate from the consensus view

Will be functionally aesthetic, designed to be quickly digested, while providing all the necessary layering, content and context for institutional investors to arrive at the best-informed investment decisions on a real-time basis

Will include unrivaled coverage of the private companies and their CEOs throughout the FinTech ecosystem that are aiming to disrupt legacy public incumbents

Initially launching Equity Research coverage on more than two dozen public companies, FT Partners Equity Research will focus on key FinTech companies driving the next decade of FinTech innovation. FinTech subsectors represented in our initial tranche of coverage include Payments, eCommerce Platforms, Challenger Banks, Financial Management Solutions, Alternative Lending, Remittances, InsurTech, and Capital Markets Tech. Over the long-term, FT Partners intends to expand its Equity Research coverage further into all key FinTech sub-sectors and geographies. All published research will be provided free of charge to qualified institutional investors, including, but not limited to:

Proprietary Company Profiles

In-depth sub-sector reports

Deep-dive company-specific reports

Notes covering earnings from preview through review

Real-time analysis of impactful news or events

Weekly publications

FT Partners' world-renowned private company and sector research

This free of charge published research will be accompanied by a wide-range of deeper content and analyst / network access, for Premium Access subscribers, including, but not limited to:

Direct access to our industry-leading Equity Research analysts

Access to detailed working financial models

Invitations to private VIP conferences

Corporate access to key private and public company CEOs and executives

Webinars with highly topical speakers

Strategic bespoke events

Limited and compliant access to FT Partners' investment bankers, operating executives, and CEO

Initially Covered Companies as of March 20, 2023:

Adyen (ADYEN-NL)

Affirm (AFRM)

AvidXchange (AVDX)

American Express (AXP)

BILL (BILL)

Coinbase (COIN)

Expensify (EXFY)

Flywire (FLYW)

Global-e (GLBE)

Robinhood (HOOD)

Lemonade (LMND)

Mastercard (MA)

Marqeta (MQ)

Nu (NU)

PagSeguro (PAGS)

Paymentus (PAY)

PayPal (PYPL)

Remitly (RELY)

Shopify (SHOP)

SoFi (SOFI)

Block (SQ)

Toast (TOST)

Upstart (UPST)

Visa (V)

Wise (WISE-GB)

Introductory Webinar This Wednesday March 22 at 1pm EDT

Please join us on Wednesday, March 22nd at 1:00 PM EDT for an Introduction to FT Partners Equity Research and Discussion with Craig, Matt and Rob, along with FT Partners' Managing Director Greg Smith and special guest, our Founder and CEO Steve McLaughlin. Click here to register.

Receiving FT Partners Published Equity Research and Premium Access

Qualified institutional investors known to FT Partners will have already received a welcome email from equityresearch@ftpartners.com with instructions on how to access our research via the Firm's website. Those interested in obtaining access to our offerings, including Premium Access requiring a commercial agreement, but have not yet received instructions on how to do so, may contact equityresearchaccess@ftpartners.com or rob.riley@ftpartners.com for more information.

About FT Partners

Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners") is the first and only global investment banking firm focused exclusively on the FinTech sector. We broadly define the sector as the dynamic convergence of technology-based solutions and financial services. FT Partners was recently recognized as "Dealmaker of the Year" and "Investment Banking Firm of the Year." While largely providing buy and sell-side M&A and private capital raising services for the past two decades, FT Partners now will emphasize its comprehensive IPO Advisory offering as well as its new IPO Underwriting / Equity Research platform.

The Firm was founded by Steve McLaughlin, Managing Partner, formerly a senior investment banker in Goldman Sachs & Co.'s Financial Technology Group and Financial Institutions Group in New York and San Francisco. The Firm's Founder and senior bankers are all highly experienced investment bankers formerly with the financial technology, M&A and investment banking groups of largely Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan in New York, San Francisco, London, and Los Angeles.

