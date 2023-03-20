Award Wins Showcase Invicti Security's Early Momentum in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced momentum-building success in 2023, as the company touts receipt of multiple awards spotlighting the company's products, growth, leadership, and corporate culture. With the need for enhanced cybersecurity at an all-time high, Invicti supports its customers by delivering world-class customer experiences and products that provide AppSec with zero noise.

In the first quarter of 2023, Invicti received three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . These awards recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Invicti received the following:

Best Application Security Product / Service : Invicti Security , Silver Award recipient , Silver Award recipient

Cybersecurity Woman of the Year : Sonali Shah , Invicti Chief Product Officer, Gold Award recipient , Invicti Chief Product Officer, Gold Award recipient

Chief Technology Officer of the Year: Frank Catucci , Invicti Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research, Gold Award recipient , Invicti Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research, Gold Award recipient

The company was also named the Best DevOps Security Tool by the DevOps Excellence Awards , which celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals who are pushing the boundaries of DevOps. Invicti was also recognized for its tremendous growth in 2022 – 115 percent – and was named to the Inc. Regionals 2023: Southwest list. Company leadership says these accolades early into 2023 are only the beginning.

"Supporting and securing more than 4,000 organizations and growing worldwide, we've just scratched the surface of what's possible," says Invicti CEO Michael George. "We are honored and humbled by these recent awards from such prestigious authorities. This recognition signifies our company's successful pursuit of propelling the world forward by securing every web application and API. This year, we're already off to an amazing start."

Invicti was also named to Built In's 2023 Best Places To Work list earlier this year.

"In addition to the best-in-DAST solution, we also have a remarkably talented team dedicated to advancing our innovation. We are committed to building a culture where the best and brightest security professionals thrive," added George. "We are excited about what Team Invicti can accomplish with our mission-driven culture of excellence."

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

