AUTOMUS CONSULTING EXCITING TIMES!

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc. is celebrating a successful first year and the add of Faisal Siddiqui, Chief Technology Officer.

"The energy and excitement here at Automus finishing year one with 17 amazing customers, almost 100 employees, 2 locations and the great partnership with Oracle blew our expectations out of the water. The add of Faisal Siddiqui will allow us to bring additional resources to our customers," said Davide Binkley, CEO.

Faisal Siddiqui has over 26 years' experience in large systems transformations, including multi-site and global rollouts, overseeing programs across varied industries. Faisal will be leading our AI and machine learning initiatives and bring a competitive advantage to our current and future customers.

Mr. Siddiqui has worked exclusively on helping customer disrupt both their business and the industries they operate in to create innovation and gain competitive advantages.

"A strong analytical mind and encyclopedia of knowledge will continue to provide for influential cross-functional interactions that we thrive for here at Automus. He upholds a proven reputation for successfully navigating change, timely project completion, and positively motivating others," said David Binkley CEO.

His focus on solutions has been Oracle Cloud SaaS, PaaS, and OAC, with emphasis on Oracle's HCM, ERP and SCM pillars. While at TrueBlue, Mr. Siddiqui supported their divisional businesses in conceptualizing, designing, and realizing their respective digital transformation program. He also led their BI and Data science teams, which researched strategic business data, conduct data analysis, and build machine learning models to provide strategic insights into growth opportunities. Prior to joining TrueBlue, Faisal was a Managing Director at Accenture and a Senior Vice President of Delivery in their DAZ business group. He had been with DAZ for over 22 years prior to DAZ being acquired by Accenture, where he had assumed the roles of Senior Vice President of Delivery, Director BI Services, Director SOA Services, Project Manager, Senior Developer and Oracle Lead Consultant through his tenure.

Automus Consulting Inc.

Founded in 2022, Automus is led by a seasoned executive team with deep experience implementing Oracle SaaS, Automus looks to drive innovation and automation within the Oracle SaaS ERP/SCM/EPM/HCM applications space. Headquartered in Century City, CA. Automus will be servicing clients nationwide with its consultants from both its US and India locations.

For more information, visit the Automus website: https://automus.com

