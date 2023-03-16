Greg Lindberg Enhances Website to Share Passions on Wellness, Longevity and Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, relaunched his newly-designed website to share his work and passions on wellness, longevity and leadership.

Greg Lindberg, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Author (PRNewswire)

The refreshed website GregLindberg.com will help enhance the user experience and allow visitors to easily navigate through Lindberg's activities on books, philanthropy, as well as lifestyle and wellness content.

"I'm excited to create a space for visitors that's informative, unique and easy to use," said Lindberg. "We'll continue to create useful content that can help people unlock their greatness and live healthier and more fulfilled lives."

The website enhancement comes after Lindberg developed strong passions for longevity, wellness and leadership as a result of his own self-transformation. The platform will allow him to share his 633 Days programs on hormesis, fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, meditation and much more.

"I look forward to connecting with people through my website and share my passions with them," said Lindberg. "My goal is to empower them to take charge of their health and wellness to achieve optimal success."

The website also allows visitors to watch videos, get the latest updates and subscribe to receive easy access to books, information, and programs.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Through his successful career, Lindberg has reimagined and transformed hundreds of businesses, employed thousands of people, empowered leaders and impacted communities through philanthropic efforts. His experiences as a leader and challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success as an author of two books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership. For more information on Greg Lindberg's life, books and work, visit GregLindberg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 633 Days, LLC