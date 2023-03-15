Safal Partners Expands Leadership with Strategic Appointments

Laura Nack Named Chief Solutions Officer and Katie Adams Announced as Chief Delivery Officer, Workforce

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners ("Safal"), a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering better education and employment opportunities at scale, today announced that Laura C. Nack has joined the company as Chief Solutions Officer. Safal also announced the promotion of Katie Adams to Chief Delivery Officer, Workforce.

"As Safal, which means "good outcomes", continues to support our clients' missions and multiply our impact, we are thrilled to grow our leadership team with the strategic appointments of Laura Nack and Katie Adams," said Mukta Pandit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Safal Partners. "Laura and Katie are values-driven leaders who bring a commitment to excellence and innovation that will be pivotal as we continue to partner with public agencies to deliver superior quality services and solutions at scale," she said.

A seasoned strategic and operational leader with 25 years of experience serving the federal government, Ms. Nack is an expert in delivering national technical assistance and training, as well as bringing new program improvement products to market to support Federal agencies, including across the U.S. Departments of Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services. As Chief Solutions Officer, Ms. Nack will be responsible for driving innovation and client satisfaction through the identification and development of solutions and services across the Safal client portfolio.

Ms. Nack previously was a Senior Fellow, Technical Assistance, at NORC at The University of Chicago, one of the largest independent social research organizations in the United States. Earlier in her career, she served as Senior Director, Technical Assistance, Manhattan Strategy Group and Division Director, Education Programs, at Kratos Learning. She began her career as a research analyst for both the Academy for Educational Development and the Charleston County School District.

"I am excited to join the Safal team," said Nack. "I look forward to continuing to build upon the firm's strong momentum, delivering innovative solutions and long-term strategies that drive value and impact for our current and future clients," she said.

Ms. Adams brings over 25 years of experience in strategic planning and program development for the federal government and private industry. As a nationally recognized authority on workforce development and apprenticeship, she has led large-scale, complex federal government technical assistance and industry engagement initiatives including for U.S. Department of Labor and the National Science Foundation (NSF). As Chief Delivery Officer, Workforce, Ms. Adams will be responsible for leading the firm's growing Workforce practice.

Prior to joining Safal, Ms. Adams was Founder and Principal Consultant of Apprenticeship Services Group, providing clients from federal government, industry, and higher education with technical assistance, training, program management and strategic communications leadership. Previously she led content and training development for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). She began her career at Fannie Mae.

"At Safal, we have created strong market momentum, and I'm thrilled to lead our team of trusted advisors in serving clients across federal agencies to build a strong, skilled American workforce," said Adams. "We are well positioned to grow the practice to the next level by designing and implementing powerful workforce strategies," she said.

About Safal Partners

Safal's mission is to revolutionize public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale. A next-generation, asset-based, digital consulting firm, we partner with public agencies to enhance their impact through effective program management, technical assistance and training, and strategic communications. Safal's values-driven, collaborative, and diverse culture creates an agile, innovative, and customer focused small business that has already established a broad portfolio of successful federal work at the U.S. Departments of Labor, Education, and Defense. The result is the meaning of Safal: Good outcomes. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

