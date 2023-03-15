Bogota, full speed ahead as preferred destination for business tourism in Latin America

Bogota , the Star Capital, enjoys a geostrategic location in the Americas. It has a broad and avant-garde platform, suppliers with high quality standards, competitive prices, a wide range of tourist attractions, and opportunities for economic, cultural and social exchange and knowledge.

"During 2022, the Bogota Convention Bureau, with the support and in synergy with its allies captured 22 events or groups of congresses, conferences and incentive trips, some of them were developed in 2022 and, others will take place between 2023 and 2027. They are expected to have an average duration of 3.11 days, representing an estimated economic revenue of USD 5,492,750, an estimated 9,679 attendees and 21,971 projected hotel nights". Says Paola Piza, manager of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- These results show the joint effort to attract and manage Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) by the ecosystem of the City Region, led by the renewed Convention Bureau at Invest in Bogota. It is also evidence of the immense opportunities that this type of tourism, which is complemented by culture and nature, represents for the Colombian capital and its metropolitan area, and speaks of its great contribution to the recovery of the tourism sector in the post-pandemic era, which undoubtedly changed the traditional course of meetings and events.

According to Bogota's Diagnosis of International Action 2022, the city's positioning must continue its growth path to recover and surpass the number of visitors registered before the pandemic. To this end, two strategies have been outlined.

The first is a commitment to innovation, technology, social inclusion, sustainability and accessibility, while the second focuses on consolidating Bogota Region as a scenario that enhances the offer for the MICE segment, responds to the new business reality, to the revitalization of the local economy, and to the work of dissemination and promotion of these events, for which its organizers chose Bogota as a venue and business platform.

In this way, meeting tourism in Bogota will continue to advance towards sustainable growth based on resilient social and economic development, which is based on its offer of around 80 conventional and non-conventional indoor and outdoor venues, several of the best and most recognized national and international hotel chains, different service providers with high-quality standards, biosecurity seals and protocols, exceptional human talent and complemented by tourism experiences.

"All of the above makes Bogota the locomotive of meetings and events in the country, and the host of major events. Some of them are the Smart City Expo Bogota, the International Book Fair, the V edition of the Para-pan American Youth Games, AdventtureNex, the World Forum of Cities and Territories of Peace, the Women Deliver Regional Event, the P4G Summit." Concludes the spokeswoman.

