BlueVoyant Enhances its Cloud-Native Splunk Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Consulting, and Implementation Services

The company now offers Splunk Your Way with BlueVoyant — more comprehensive Splunk support to help clients maximize their investment, expedite implementation, and streamline cyber threat detection

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks in one platform, announced enhanced Splunk capabilities, with end-to-end consulting, implementation, and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, organizations face a complex and rapidly evolving threat landscape. The service helps clients maximize their Splunk investment whether it be on the Splunk Cloud Platform or Splunk Enterprise.

BlueVoyant's logo (PRNewswire)

Splunk support to help clients maximize their investment, expedite implementation, and streamline cyber threat detection

"Splunk Your Way with BlueVoyant enables our clients to have industry-leading consulting, implementation, and cyber defense in a cost-effective manner," said Drew Gibson, BlueVoyant senior director for the company's Splunk Alliance. "BlueVoyant has a strong relationship with Splunk, and is known for its dynamic expertise in the company's products, helping our joint clients have greater control and visibility of their data usage and security posture."

Key components of Splunk Your Way with BlueVoyant include:

Enabling clients to collect, monitor, and analyze security data across on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments in a single platform

Cloud-native SIEM (security information and event management) with real-time visibility to identify security threats and remediate them quickly

Clients can reduce their data burden by 20% or more with a proprietary Data Readiness model that improves data quality and reduces costs

Onboarding within a month for Existing Splunk users to quickly see the benefits of BlueVoyant

Continuously improving client's Splunk instance by using faster security content delivery, and parity between different SIEM and EDR (endpoint detection and response) tools

Availability of numerous bundles of workshops, retainers, and MDR services to help clients optimize, implement, manage, and monitor and protect their Splunk instance

"BlueVoyant has the strength of our MDR for Splunk which we launched in 2021, aided by the expertise of thousands of Splunk deployments by our Concanon Professional Services division to provide a compelling service which helps the client get the most their Splunk investment, whether Splunk is installed 'on-prem' or via Splunk Cloud," said Michael Cormier, managing director for Concanon, a BlueVoyant company. BlueVoyant acquired Conanon in fall 2021 to enhance its end-to-end Splunk platform capabilities.

Splunk recognized BlueVoyant as a key MSP (managed service provider) partner with the new Premier Manage designation. BlueVoyant also earned core competency badges for Cloud Migration and Cloud Migration: Co-Delivery . The company has 200 active Splunk certifications. In 2022, BlueVoyant expanded its Splunk go-to-market by including its offerings on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

BlueVoyant is hosting a webinar at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 13 to discuss what the company has learned from our Splunk deployments and clients, and to answer questions. Current clients, security professionals, and other parties are encouraged to attend by clicking here to register . More information on Splunk Your Way with BlueVoyant is available here .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueVoyant