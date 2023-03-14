The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character

- Strong SUV identity fused with elegant EV styling to reshape both the segment and way of life for the electrified era

- Inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV9 combines contrasting qualities of nature and modernity in its character

- Sleek and bold exterior expresses confidence, clarity, and calmness

- Kia's E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture amplifies interior space with third row seating, enhancing comfort while exuding a sense of high sophistication

- EV9 readied to debut globally later this month, accelerating the brand's transformation towards a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today revealed full images of the exterior and interior design of the Kia EV9, its first three-row electric flagship SUV, which encapsulates bold styling and sophisticated elegance inside and out. The Kia EV9 represents a pivotal step forward in the company's journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9149251-9149251-kia-ev9-bold-design-authentic-suv/

The bold and confident visual presence of the EV9 is inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, which harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole. Kia's designers have fused a unique combination of sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry to deliver a strikingly contemporary yet gracefully serene SUV.

"The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility," said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. "The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design."

For more information on the Kia EV9, please visit Kia Global Media Center at https://www.kianewscenter.com/

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character (PRNewswire)

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character (PRNewswire)

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character (PRNewswire)

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character (PRNewswire)

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia Corporation