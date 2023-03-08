PACE Loan Group Hires Banking Industry Veteran Karen Raitanen

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Loan Group ("PLG") (www.paceloangroup.com), a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced the hiring of Karen Raitanen, as Vice President of Loan Servicing. In her role Karen will bolster the efficiency of PLG's in-house servicing team.

"Karen is a much welcome addition to the PLG team," noted PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein, "We handle the servicing of each of our deals in house. Our clients can call us, even after the loan is closed. Karen's new role on our team further supports our clients and our ever-growing book of deals."

Karen brings over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, having held various lending and management positions. Her depth of understanding of all aspects of finance including loan processing, origination, underwriting portfolio loans, closing, post-closing, and loan servicing, fills out with PLG servicing team. Previously, she was a Vice President at Northview Bank, and American Bank.

"I'm happy to be on the PLG team and utilize my experience to streamline processes, create efficiencies and enhance our customer service." Karen said, "I'm super excited to enter the C-PACE industry and build upon my experience in financing while also making buildings better through sustainability."

While at American Bank, Karen led a corporate consolidation, improving efficiency across the company by developing a centralized structure for loan processing and servicing. Her prior experience at both American and Northview Bank make her a valuable asset for the PLG servicing team.

Karen holds multiple Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Idaho earned in 2002. She is an active volunteer and walk team captain with the Cure Crusaders for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, supplying direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, supplying expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

