Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires the Assets of Oregon-based - Stratton Agency

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Region of Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) announced today the acquisition of Pendleton, Oregon-based - Stratton Agency (Stratton). Stratton is a full-service insurance agency with offices in Pendleton, Hermiston, La Grande and The Dalles. Todd Tennant, President, and the Stratton Executive team including Mike Stratton will continue to lead the business and will now report to Jacob Neighbors, Agency President of Hermiston, Oregon-based Simmons Insurance Group, a Highstreet Insurance Partner. "Stratton Insurance have long been pillars of our communities and we are excited to welcome the entire team and their clients to Highstreet," said Neighbors.

Highstreet, one of the insurance industry's fastest growing brokers has now completed 144 acquisitions since mid-2018. This marks the fourth transaction of 2023 for the Traverse City, Michigan-based business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

