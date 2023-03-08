BRIDGE Appoints Erica DeLorenzo as SVP of Operations and Chief of Staff

Amidst the Global Marketing Industry's DEI Crisis, the Move Will Further Accelerate BRIDGE's Momentum and Impact

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGE , the only independent DEI trade organization to serve the global marketing industry, today announced the appointment of Erica DeLorenzo, an industry leader with over two decades of organizational leadership experience, as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff. DeLorenzo reports directly to BRIDGE founder and CEO Sheryl Daija. DeLorenzo has more than two decades of leadership experience and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for the Brand Safety Institute (BSI).

Throughout her impressive career, DeLorenzo also served in key senior roles at MMA Global, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Wild Tangent. Her depth and breadth of experience in creating valuable programs for members and business partners, as well as her industry association organizational awareness will help to advance and deepen the impact of BRIDGE's operating agenda.

DeLorenzo joins BRIDGE's executive team at a time in which the industry's need for BRIDGE to help fight the DEI crisis and prepare to scale has never been greater. DeLorenzo will fine tune BRIDGE's operations and ensure the team is empowered to effectively and efficiently drive the organization's mission. Upon appointment, DeLorenzo assumes full responsibility and oversight of BRIDGE's processes, foundational systems and capabilities.

During her first year, DeLorenzo will also be laser-focused on co-creating and leading a robust member acquisition and retention strategy that delivers value to all member companies, addresses multiple stakeholders and strengthens BRIDGE's convergence of diversity, marketing and business leaders.

This is not the first time DeLorenzo and Daija have driven success together. When DeLorenzo joined Daija's teams at MMA and the IAB, they developed several critical foundations the industry needed in order for digital and mobile to evolve into viable marketing platforms for advertisers. With an intimate understanding of the power needed to bring an industry together to create impact, as well as a unique collaborative work style, the two expect to be even greater champions of positive industry change.

"The addition of Erica to the executive team of BRIDGE is a game changer for us as we solidify our critical position in the global marketing industry as the driving force behind systemic change," said Daija. "No other industry group has created the opportunity for the world's top diversity, marketing and business leaders to courageously work together to bridge the gaps in belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity. Adding this role, and specifically Erica leading it, will help us accelerate our mission to move DEI from a philosophy to operationalizing inclusion as business practice for growth."

While it's no surprise DeLorenzo was tapped for this critical role, the timing of her appointment is intentional, as BRIDGE prepares to launch BRIDGE 2023 , the organization's historic, inaugural retreat. During the 2 ½ days in California in April, 150 of the world's top diversity, marketing and business leaders will convene to advance BRIDGE's mission and collectively define the future agenda for the industry, including executives from Adsmovil, Adidas, Campbell's, Condé Nast, Direct Digital Holdings, Discover Financial, GroupM, IBM Watson Advertising, Indeed, Mediabrands, MilkPEP, Nielsen, OMG, Sephora and Unilever.

"I could not be more ready to get to work and build on the momentum that Sheryl and the BRIDGE Board have already created to drive structural and cultural change in the industry and am thrilled to be part of the milestone launch of BRIDGE 2023," said DeLorenzo. "This role allows me to pursue my long-held belief in business for good and it is an honor to work with the increasing number of leaders who are committed to creating inclusive and equitable communities as the future of business."

While enthusiasm for DeLorenzo's appointment is unanimous across BRIDGE's Board of Directors and team, Daija notes that the appointment was also mandatory.

"Unfortunately, right now, we are on a collision course against DEI that we must derail," said Daija. "We have state governors issuing directives with an intentional mischaracterization of how DEI practices actually work, layoffs that are setting diversity back by decades and discriminatory education practices that grow the chasms. As BRIDGE expands our reach, we stand ready to help companies with an actionable framework to bridge their unique gaps to build an inclusive workplace and marketplace. Having a strong internal team is key to being able to help as many businesses as possible."

Since launching in April of 2022, BRIDGE has already amassed a significant membership and a board of the most elite brands, agencies and publishers in the world.

About BRIDGE

Launched in 2022, BRIDGE is a member-driven 501C6. We help companies bridge the gaps that have created inequities for under-represented and untapped communities in the workplace, workforce and marketplace. With the variety of programs that BRIDGE offers including proprietary research, storytelling workshops, best practices, events and more, we identify and dismantle the structures in place to drive systemic change in belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity (BRIDGE is an acronym for these constructs). Our long term goal is to create a comprehensive BRIDGE agenda for companies and certify against its implementation and impact. BRIDGE is an inclusive organization that welcomes support and participation from all companies in the global marketing industry as well as like-minded academics and DEI champions.

