As Students and Families Head to Spring Break, the Hospitality Industry Ramps Up Hiring

Nearly 450,000 hospitality-related job openings posted in first two months of 2023, according to PeopleReady

TACOMA, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring break underway, hotels, restaurants and resorts across the country are gearing up for an influx of guests. Many experts are seeing a year-over-year increase in spring break-related online searches, with some predicting this season to be busier than pre-pandemic's spring break of 2019. To meet this surge in seasonal demand, many businesses in the hospitality industry are ramping up their hiring efforts to ensure they can continue to provide quality experiences for their guests.

A new analysis by staffing giant PeopleReady finds that close to 450,000 hospitality-related jobs were posted in January and February of this year, with nearly 200,000 jobs posted in the last 30 days alone. Of these job postings, 37% are advertised as part-time or flexible work.

With a labor market that has persistently proven to be unpredictable over the last several years, the hospitality industry will likely face continued hiring challenges during the 2023 spring break season. Nearly 80% of hoteliers reported a staffing shortage at their property, with 22% identifying their staffing issues as severe, according to a January 2023 survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

For many businesses, temporary workforce solutions are frequently adopted to meet fluctuating staffing needs throughout the year. From filling employee absences to providing additional support during busy periods, temporary workers can help ensure that businesses maintain customer satisfaction and continue delivering highly memorable experiences to their guests.

"The hiring market has impacted the hospitality industry, and seasonal workers play an important role in helping businesses meet the increased demand for their services during their busiest times of year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO of TrueBlue, PeopleReady's parent company. "Whether they require additional waiters, absence coverage for front-of-house staff or special projects, PeopleReady can provide agile and streamlined staffing solutions to help hospitality companies keep guests satisfied, no matter what the season."

Based on its analysis of part-time and flexible job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady found that the most in-demand hospitality jobs currently include:

Housekeepers and janitors

Desk clerks

Waiters and waitresses

Bartenders

Hosts and hostesses

Maintenance and repair workers

Employers in hospitality and many other industries that are looking for seasonal workers can easily access a temporary workforce via PeopleReady's app, JobStack, and online at peopleready.com/find-workers.

