Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle at CONEXPO 2023

All-electric Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) represents a new category of capable work vehicle for companies that need autonomous operation or delivery solutions

New capabilities include more pallet capacity, payload, and enhanced obstacle detection

Honda invites potential business partners and companies interested in field testing AWV to Honda's booth at CONEXPO 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will showcase the new capabilities of the latest generation of its prototype Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) to improve construction industry and worksite efficiencies at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, March 14-18, 2023. Interested construction entities will have an opportunity to learn more about field testing the rugged off-road platform at their worksites. Watch a video of the Honda AWV at https://honda.us/HondaAWV.

As Honda aims to commercialize AWV, the company is looking for partners to participate in field testing.

"As we continue to advance the Honda AWV platform, we want to meet with potential business partners and companies at CONEXPO that are interested in field testing the vehicle at their worksite," said Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda's decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance."

The fully programmable all-electric Honda AWV leverages the company's emerging advanced autonomous technology to create a rugged off-road work vehicle that is designed to support construction-related activities and enhance workforce productivity. With the ability to operate autonomously – or manually via remote control – the Honda AWV could provide a wide range of services to industries that need autonomous operation or delivery solutions, especially where workforce constraints make other solutions impractical. The company is also exploring the development of attachments and tools that could make the vehicle a suitable platform for many work environments.

Honda successfully field tested the second-generation Honda AWV at a large-scale solar construction site in the Southwest U.S. Based on real-world testing, the company is now introducing the third-generation Honda AWV which features a number of enhancements.

Key features of the third-generation Honda AWV include:

Increased bed size to 2 pallets and greater loading capacity of 2000 pounds

Improved navigation in locations where GNSS (global navigation satellite system) service is weak or unavailable through the use of LiDAR sensors

Simplified tablet-based programming interface and cloud connectivity

Higher speed in autonomous mode – up to 10 miles per hour (mph)

Increased battery size and longer operating time of up to 10 hours

Enhanced avoidance function for vehicles stopped on road

Lower bed for easier loading and improved ergonomics

The Honda AWV employs a suite of sensors to operate autonomously, using GPS for location, radar and lidar for obstacle detection and cameras for remote monitoring. Previous field tests have also successfully verified that multiple Honda AWVs can transport and deliver construction materials and supplies at precise points along a pre-set route. The vehicle leverages Honda's extensive portfolio of mobility technologies, using common components from its automobiles and other products.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle Third-Generation Specifications

Honda anticipates further improvements to performance and design specifications as the development of the prototype Honda AWV continues to progress.

Vehicle dimensions W: 51in (1300mm) x L: 119in(3025mm) x H: 81in (2052mm) Bed size 101in (2560mm) x 51in (1300mm) Unladen vehicle weight 1765 lbs. Maximum loading capacity 2000 lbs. Speed Autonomous driving: Max 10mph

Default by remote control: 2.5mph Minimum turning radius 11.4ft Battery size 18.6kWh Range at maximum loading

capacity Up to 28 miles depending on the use case

As Honda aims to commercialize AWV, the company is looking for partners to participate in field testing, as well as to improve functions and enhance services, especially in the areas of:

Product distribution

Product support / after-market sales

Software and attachment development

Honda invites interested companies to visit Honda's booth #F8515 in the Festival Grounds, or contact Honda at: AWV@na.honda.com.

About Honda

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs about 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with more than 600 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products. Honda has built automobiles in America for 40 years, and in 2022, more than two-thirds of all U.S.-sold Honda and Acura automobiles were produced in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 21 facilities in America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America.

Learn more with Honda's Digital FactBook.

