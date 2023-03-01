NBA All-Star and Transplant Recipient Sean Elliott Continues Partnership with Fresenius Kidney Care During National Kidney Month

Elliott and Fresenius Kidney Care aim to raise kidney disease awareness through National Kidney Month in March

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation's leader in kidney care services, is once again teaming up with former National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Sean Elliott during National Kidney Month to raise awareness of kidney disease and emphasize the importance of early detection. Elliott, the NBA's first player to return to play after receiving an organ transplant, has thrived while battling kidney disease.

More than 20 years after he played in the NBA, Elliott speaks publicly about the importance of kidney health awareness, chronic kidney disease (CKD) education, and getting tested.

"While living with kidney disease, I was able to return to the game I love and be there for my family," Elliott said. "I want to empower more people to learn about their kidney health, test for the disease early, and focus on thriving, even with the diagnosis of a kidney condition."

Elliott was first diagnosed with a kidney disease called focal segmental glomerular sclerosis during the 1992-93 NBA season. The two-time All-Star received a kidney transplant six years later from his brother, Noel Elliott.

After a healthy recovery, Elliott stepped back on the court in March 2000 as the first NBA player to return after a transplant. Elliott continued to play for the Spurs until his retirement in 2001 capping a career as an NBA champion and two-time All-Star. Elliott's No. 32 jersey was retired by the Spurs and the University of Arizona, where Elliott won the John R. Wooden Award as the outstanding player in college basketball in 1989. Elliott is now part of the Spurs' local broadcast team.

"Sean's story – his diagnosis of kidney disease, his successful transplant, his return to the basketball court, and his active life since retiring from playing – shows that living a full life with kidney disease can be done," said Bill Valle, CEO of the Care Delivery segment of Fresenius Medical Care. "Our teams of nurses, technicians, dietitians, social workers, and other care providers strive to help our patients manage kidney disease and, like Sean, live their lives to the fullest."

Fresenius Kidney Care supports nationwide efforts to raise awareness about kidney health, as 1 in 7 people – approximately 37 million American adults – are estimated to have kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease is known as a silent disease with as many as 9 in 10 adults not knowing they even have it.1

That's why it's crucial to detect the disease early and act. Fresenius Kidney Care aims to spread the word with employees and partners such as Elliott to educate family and friends about the importance of early detection and CKD screening. To learn more about kidney disease and Fresenius Kidney Care's educational efforts, visit FreseniusKidneyCare.com/KidneyMonth.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care provides kidney care education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

