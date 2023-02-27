Southwest Gas Ranks #1 in Segment for Three Consecutive Years in the J.D. Power Gas Utility Customer Satisfaction Studies

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas or Company), delivered award-winning customer satisfaction and ranked #1 in the West Large Segment by J.D. Power in the 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study & the West Segment in the 2022 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

"Our customers rely on us every day to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to fuel their homes and businesses," said Karen Haller, chief executive officer of Southwest Gas. "We take that responsibility seriously and are committed to exceeding our customers' expectations and meeting their energy needs well into the future. We are honored to be ranked #1 by J.D. Power and humbled by our customers' recognition of our efforts to serve them with excellence."

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do at Southwest Gas, and we work diligently to deliver exceptional service and value every day," said Justin Brown, president of Southwest Gas. "We believe one cornerstone to elevating customer satisfaction is through effective communications. We know that our customers have different, unique preferences and we strive to provide them with a variety of ways to do business with us. Serving our customers is a privilege we do not take for granted, and we seek to continue to earn their business and trust by putting them at the center of everything we do as a company."

Highlights of our ranking:

As part of the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one in the West Large Segment in customer satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 783; 45 points above the West Large Region. The Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction across six study factors: price, safety and reliability, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, communications, and customer care. Southwest Gas ranked highest across all six factors.

The 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 57,239 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through October 2022 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States , which represent more than 64.6 million households.

As part of the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one in the West Segment in customer satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 844; 43 points above the West Region. The Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction across six key factors — safety and reliability; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; price; communications; and customer contact. The Company was also recognized for delivering the best in safety and reliability, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price and communications in the West Region of the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

The 2022 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 9,220 online interviews of business customers in decision-making roles related to their utility company. The study was fielded from January to September 2022 with 59 brands included, each serving more than 25,000 business customers, representing more than 4.4 million business customers total.

For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation