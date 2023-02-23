ZenLedger Enters Global Crypto Tax Market, Launching International Support

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the leading platform for crypto taxes and forensic accounting, announces the launch of international support for its platform. With this new feature, users and Tax Pros from all over the world can now take advantage of ZenLedger's best-in-class crypto tax engine.

ZenLedger's International Support Brings Best-in-Class Crypto Tax Solution to a Global Audience

The launch of international support is a significant milestone for ZenLedger and is a testament to its commitment by providing the best crypto tax and accounting experience for its users. The ability to export tax reports in different currencies and for different reporting periods will allow users and Tax Pros all over the world to file their taxes and stay compliant with local regulations, no matter where they are located.

"At ZenLedger, our mission is to make it easy for customers to manage their crypto taxes," said Pat Larsen, CEO of ZenLedger. "With the launch of international support, they can now benefit from our platform's advanced features and capabilities without having to worry about reports fitting the needs of their local jurisdictions."

ZenLedger's international support features include:

Customized export of tax reports for multiple reporting periods or jurisdictions

Support for nearly 150 global currencies including USD ( United States ), EUR ( Europe ), AUD ( Australia ), CAD ( Canada ), GBP ( United Kingdom ), and more

The same best-in-class integration support with over 500 major exchanges and wallets, plus DeFi, NFT, and Staking support

Premium Customer Support 7 days a week, via Chat, Email, or Phone

"We as a community need to do everything that we can to foster adoption and scale crypto globally. Remaining compliant shouldn't be a headache for the end user in that process. Users and Tax Pros should have access to the best tools possible," added Larsen. "The launch of international support is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

About ZenLedger

Founded in 2017, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate crypto tax liability and populate your forms. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, 20+ DeFi protocols, NFTs, and all wallets. Our team of engineers is always working hard to add more native integrations and features, and our customer support specialists are online 7 days a week to walk through any issues.

For more information, visit ZenLedger.io

Media Contact:

Paul Garland

Director, Marketing

PR@Zenledger.io

