Tomahawk Robotics to Provide Universal Robotic Control Capabilities for the UK MOD Human Machine Teaming Project

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Rowden Technologies, Tomahawk Robotics is pleased to announce that it will provide its universal command and control technology and products for the United Kingdom's Army Future Capabilities Group Human Machine Teaming (HMT) tactical uncrewed systems fleet program.

Tomahawk Robotics’ Grip S20 controller and Kinesis software unify disparate autonomous systems for team collaboration enhanced by powerful AI. (PRNewswire)

Tomahawk Robotics & Rowden will enable RAS-enhanced light BCT to share data to ensure the Amry has a tactical advantage.

The Human Machine Teaming (HMT) project, commissioned by Future Capabilities Group (FCG), Army Headquarters, aims to enhance the capability, generate greater capacity, cut reaction time, and reduce risk to personnel. The objective of the HMT project is to deliver a Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS)-enhanced light Brigade Combat Team (BCT) by 2025. Tomahawk Robotics and Rowden will enable the RAS-enhanced light BCT to share, exploit actionable data, and ensure the Army has both the technical and tactical advantage over its adversaries.

"Our Kinesis common control system is designed to reduce the Soldier's cognitive burden and enable the operator to focus on the mission at hand by providing clear mission data from connected UxVs. We constantly strive to deliver the best capability and can integrate third-party AI to support enhanced decision-making and situational awareness. HMT provides a great opportunity to develop further collaborative relationships," said International Business Development Manager, Jack Humphrey.

Tomahawk Robotics' Grip S20 controller, KxM edge processor, and MxC-Mini datalinks, combined with Tomahawk Robotics' Kinesis software, are built to work within the HMT's uncrewed systems and tactical network and unify disparate autonomous systems for team collaboration enhanced by powerful AI. Tomahawk Robotics with Rowden will initially provide 30 complete Kinesis Ecosystem kits consisting of AI-enabled common control software and tactical hardware for use with the UK's HMT program. Additionally, Tomahawk Robotics will provide the Kinesis Software Development Kit (SDK) which will allow Rowden engineers to integrate new robotic platforms and custom capabilities specific to the UK MOD with the Kinesis Ecosystem.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world safe and more secure.

tomahawkrobotics.com

About Rowden Technologies

Rowden exists to ensure that those who make the world a safer place benefit from the best in technological innovation. Our drive to challenge the status quo comes from our team's first-hand experience of the barriers that impede the successful exploitation of technology for frontline users.

rowdentech.com

