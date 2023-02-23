National Restaurant Association Show® Announces 2023 Kitchen Innovations® Award Recipients

KI Awards celebrate the back-of-house innovations that improve operations and generate growth through advances in automation, sustainability, efficiency, space-saving and more
CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the foodservice industry's premier event, today announced the 20 recipients of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards. Each year, the KI Awards program recognizes the year's most forward-thinking and cutting-edge kitchen equipment and product innovations that meaningfully improve foodservice operations. The National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event and will be held May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
"We are thrilled to recognize this year's recipients of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "Each year we see innovative products that revolutionize kitchen and foodservice operations, and this year is no different. These equipment advancements address many of the challenges impacting operations today—including workforce shortages and labor costs—and create a new generation of kitchens that improve operations and safety through increased efficiency, versatility and productivity to help boost the bottom line."
The KI Awards program has earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment innovations. This year's recipients reflect the trends and topics most important to foodservice operators today, while generating industry growth through a focus on automation, efficiency, safety improvements, sustainability, and more. The KI Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and internationally recognized food facility consultants, multi-unit executives and design experts.
The 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients are:
Aniai aGrill (Alpha Grill)
Aniai
Intelligent French Fry Robotic Solution
Atosa USA, Inc.
Costa Smart Café Marlow 1.2
The Coca-Cola Company
ConvoSense
Convotherm
LXnR
Hobart – ITW Food Equipment Group
Taylor Hydra Rinse with Configurable Pro Controller
Hydra Rinse
ImmersaFlex
Immersion Systems Inc.
Hybrid Kold Pak Dual Temp Saute Station
Kwick Cool
FryBot
Lab2Fab
Merrychef conneX® with Automated Panini Press
Merrychef®
SafetySuite
PathSpot Technologies, Inc.
PreciTaste
PreciTaste
SmartVide XL and 30-gallon Precision Rethermalizer Tank
SAMMIC
Elevate Autonomous Retail Merchandiser
Structural Concepts
UltraRinse
T&S Brass and Bronze Works
PLEXOR M2
TurboChef Technologies, LLC
SPEED-X
UNOX INC.
SerVue - Touchless Refrigerated Slide-In
Vollrath Company
The Ellipse Blending System
Waring Commercial Products
Robojo - Powered by MyAppCafe'
Zink
Full descriptions of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients can be found here.
All KI Award recipients receive additional industry-wide exposure throughout the Show channels and their media partners. This prestigious endorsement opens doors to new business opportunities and recognition from operators, media and dealers. This year, KI Awardees will again be featured in a dedicated showroom in the South Hall at McCormick Place and highlighted in special programming at the Show.
For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com and connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.
About Winsight LLC
Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print, digital trade media and tradeshows, including the National Restaurant Association Show.
CONTACT:
Julie Franks
Email: jfranks@mdg.agency
View original content:
SOURCE Winsight LLC