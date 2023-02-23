GovCIO awarded $99 Million single award IDIQ with NIWC Atlantic

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GovCIO, was awarded a $99,188,617 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), performance-based contract for the fixed submarine broadcast system, low frequency engineering services. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va.; Dallas, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; San Diego, Calif.; and Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Fleet Submarine Broadcast System is a vital component of national security, providing uninterrupted communications to the U.S. Submarine Force that deters unprovoked aggression and guarantees the security of our nation and allies.

"Our contract award supports the NIWC Atlantic and is a critical component of our Nation's Nuclear Command, Control and Communications backbone," said John Anderson, GovCIO President, National Security Sector. "This is a critical no-fail mission, and we are honored that our Navy recognized the mission-first culture that permeates our company and chose to trust us with this important mission."

GovCIO, a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, already has a strong presence in the Federal IT space as a leading provider of IT systems integration and support services. With this win, GovCIO has further reinforced its position as a leading integrator and operator for the most time-sensitive and reliable national security customers across the RF spectrum.

"We look forward to teaming with NIWC Atlantic and the stakeholders from across the Navy to extend that same mission-first mindset to this important program," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

