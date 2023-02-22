ZERO Hosts Annual Summit Featuring Top Minds in Medicine, Research, Advocacy, and Support

Premier event offers latest developments in prostate cancer research and resources for thousands of patients and families

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer will host its annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Summit , the most impactful and largest nationwide event for the prostate cancer community. For more than two decades, the ZERO Summit has been the premier destination for patients, survivors, and their families to get the latest on cancer research breakthroughs, emerging treatments, early detection, managing health after diagnosis, and critical support resources. This year's Summit will be hosted both virtually and in person at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, from February 26 to 28, 2023.

"The ZERO Prostate Cancer Summit is a homecoming for cause-champions to learn more, advocate the voice of patients, and welcome new patients and families toward strengthening the prostate cancer community," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO's President and CEO. "After two years of virtual Summits, and with a recent influx of prostate cancer incidence and deaths , it's more important than ever to come together in person to ZERO out this disease."

This year's program is packed with some of the most inspiring voices in the prostate cancer community, including the director of Federal Affairs for Cancer Prevention, Early Detection and Screening at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and two-time prostate cancer survivor, James M. Williams, Jr., as this year's Mission Speaker. Among the educational sessions included are health equity in prostate cancer, sexual health and side effects, personalized medicine, clinical trials, and survivorship.

ZERO's Summit will kick off with the fifth annual Bold for Blue Awards — a celebration of the passionate and dedicated companies, men, women, and families who have made a bold impact in the fight against prostate cancer. The Summit will also continue its critical advocacy work, helping to protect and expand billions of dollars in crucial research funding, break down barriers to testing, and expand awareness that saves lives in local communities.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer:

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

