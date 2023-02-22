Sweetwater Private Equity Awards Priya Abani the Sweetwater Leadership and Innovation Award for 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater Investment Management ("Sweetwater" or "Sweetwater Private Equity" (dba)) is holding its fourth annual investor meeting at Torrey Pines Lodge where it will announce Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor, as the 2022 recipient of the Sweetwater Leadership and Innovation Award. Each year, Sweetwater selects one of the most innovative and inspiring leaders from its portfolio companies for this honor. Prior recipients include Chad Robbins (2019), CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, James Rodgers (2020), Founder & CEO of Apeel Sciences, and Adam Goldenberg (2021), Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics.

Sweetwater is recognizing Ms. Abani's accomplishments in advancing AliveCor to become the largest AI-driven consumer subscription service in the world for cardiovascular care. Since joining AliveCor as CEO in 2019, Ms. Abani has led the growth into enterprise markets with reimbursed monitoring services for healthcare providers, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations for remote cardiac safety testing and is overseeing the development of a comprehensive condition management service offering for cardiology. Under her leadership, the world's first and only six-lead personal EKG device – KardiaMobile® 6L – was brought to market, followed by KardiaCare Membership options which offers subscribers a suite of enhanced features, including evaluations of their heart data by board-certified cardiologists.

"We thank everyone for supporting the growth of our company and especially our existing investors. This support is helping us to evolve into a full-stack cardiological solution for providers, payors, employers, and patients, with offerings that go beyond our devices," said Ms. Abani.

About Sweetwater Private Equity

Sweetwater Private Equity (www.sweetwaterpe.com) is a boutique private equity manager that specializes in niche secondary opportunities. Sweetwater is a leader of Buyer-led direct and fund restructure secondary transactions – transactions where the buyer drives the asset selection and fund restructure process. Sweetwater focuses on venture capital, growth equity and small buyout opportunities with an emphasis in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

