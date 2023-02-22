NIO Capital Launches "Mission Blue" ESG Initiative

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIO Capital officially launched our ESG Initiative "Mission Blue" in February 2023. The first offsite event "Ocean Plogging", a public action for beach clean-up, took place in Sanya, Hainan province, in cooperation with Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association. The move marked a milestone in NIO Capital's ESG practice in that it expanded the varieties of our ESG practices.

Mission Blue, the brand name of NIO Capital's ESG initiative, shows the firm's commitment to environmental protection and expectation for a better world. The brand name, on the one hand, echoes NIO's slogan — Blue Sky Coming; On the other hand, we hope the team will raise environmental awareness and contribute to a sustainable future.

At the Ocean Plogging Event, NIO Capital volunteers teamed up and picked up the trash along the coastlines. Marine debris is one of the most urgent environmental problems in society. An estimated 8-10 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. Without urgent action, the social cost of plastic pollution could reach $7.1 trillion by 2040, as its economic damage continues to mount, a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report showed.

As a leading ESG investor, NIO Capital is dedicated to investing in innovations that sustain and advance humankind. Since its establishment, NIO Capital has actively performed ESG investment and built a complete ESG investment system to facilitate low-carbon transformation and sustainable development.

We believe that a grand vision can be achieved via little actions – we can build a sustainable future with small daily practices.

On the work front, we invest in companies with an ESG implication, aiding them to grow into leading companies with sound business canniness, technological advances, and sustainability awareness.

In daily life, we encourage "green" travel, less use of disposable tableware and overpacked food. As small actions grow into habits, they will provide a continuous impetus for big revolution.

In addition, we provide ESG consultation for portfolio companies. In 2022, NIO Capital joined the International Climate Initiative (iCI) and joined discussion at COP27, the United Nations climate change conference.

Each individual has the opportunity and responsibility to solve the major challenges in the world. We hope "Mission Blue" will inspire environmentally conscious people to take action and protect our homeland.

