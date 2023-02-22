FUTURE PUBLISHING APPOINTS JON STEINBERG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Jon will join the company on 3 April and will succeed Zillah Byng-Thorne

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Publishing , the global platform for specialist media, today announced the appointment of Jon Steinberg as Chief Executive Officer following a thorough search process.

Jon Steinberg, CEO, Future Publishing (PRNewswire)

Jon Steinberg appointed new CEO of Future Publishing

Jon, who will be joining the company on 3 April, will succeed Zillah Byng-Thorne, who announced her intention to stand down last September. Zillah will step down from her current role effective 31 March and thereafter will remain available to support Jon over a two-month transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Jon is an experienced media executive, with a strong track record of innovation, scaling media groups, and creating value. Most recently, Jon was the President of Altice USA News & Advertising Division, which encompasses News 12, i24NEWS, Cheddar News, and Altice USA's a4 Advertising unit. Jon joined Altice through the sale of Cheddar News, a digital-first innovative news company, which he founded in 2016.

Prior to Cheddar, he was the Chief Executive Officer of DailyMail.com North America, having joined from BuzzFeed where he was President & Chief Operating Officer. Jon's early career included working at Google, where he was a Strategic Partner Development Manager, as well as the consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton.

Jon is currently a Senior Advisor to The Raine Group, where he advises media portfolio companies on strategy and go-to-market execution, a role which he will step down from before he joins the Group. He is also a non-executive director of The City, a New York City non-profit focused on the coverage of local government.

Jon Steinberg said: "I am delighted to be joining Future. It is a business that I've followed closely and long admired for the way it has redefined the media playbook, marrying the best of editorial and technology. I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to build on the success achieved under Zillah's tenure."

Zillah Byng-Thorne, outgoing CEO, said: "Leading Future has been a true privilege. It is a job and a company that I have loved, working alongside incredibly talented teams focused on staying true to the evolving needs and desires of the audiences we serve. I will continue to be a firm supporter of the business and am confident that Future, under Jon's leadership, will go from strength to strength."

About Future

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 500 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year, Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands' websites, magazines, events, and social spaces.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 250 brands spans technology, games, entertainment, women's lifestyle, wealth, knowledge, music, photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: Tom's Guide, Gamesradar+, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Homes & Gardens, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, Space.com, Smartbrief, and more. Discover more at: www.futureplc.com

