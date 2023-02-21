TEWKSBURY SCHOOL BUS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25

Workers Look Forward to Contract Negotiations with STA

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) workers in Tewksbury voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 25. The 45 school bus and van drivers provide student transportation for the Tewksbury School System.

"These drivers play a pivotal role in the school system and deserve fair wages with health benefits, equipment that works safely, and respect in the workplace," said Local 25 President Tom Mari. "I look forward to working with them on a first Teamster contract, one that they can be proud of and will help them provide for their families."

Teamsters Joint Council 10 organizers worked with the group for several months. The victory is part of a national movement of STA workers organizing in school districts across the country to get the strong Teamster representation and benefits that they deserve.

"We are very excited to announce we've joined the Teamsters family as part of Local 25," said Loretta Melanson, one of the drivers who voted to join the union. "As a small group, we felt left behind when it came to wages and benefits. Now as Teamsters, we can leverage their support and strength to get us the improvements in benefits and hourly guarantees we deserve."

Founded in 1903, Teamsters Local 25 represents over 11,000 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Greater Boston area. For more information, go to teamsterslocal25.com.

